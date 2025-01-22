“I Get Hyped Over Winning Championships”: Shaquille O’Neal Doesn’t Believe the Knicks Can Win an NBA Title

The New York Knicks are having another great run in the regular season. They are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference, only behind the Cavaliers and the defending NBA Champions, the Celtics. But the bigger question is, can the Knicks finally convert a good season run into a title win? Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t think so.

On the Pregame Show before the Nets-Knicks matchup, Shaq expressed his doubts over the Knicks’ potential to win an NBA title. Shaq also said that he doesn’t understand how a team can be so hyped up solely on winning games.

He said, “A lot of people think I don’t like the Knicks. Not the truth. The truth is I don’t get hype over just winning games. I get hype over winning championships.”

Shaq’s skepticism isn’t merely an opinion. As celebrated as they are, the Knicks haven’t won a championship since they defeated the Lakers 4-1 in the 1972-73 NBA Finals.

For a winner like Shaq, championships are the only metric that matters. But the big fella is not excited about the Knicks because he doesn’t think Jalen Brunson and Co. can win a Championship.

“Do I think they can win a championship? The answer is no…I don’t think they have enough,” Shaq added.

He went on further, “Candace and I, we don’t get hype over wins, we get hype over championships.” While it’s too early to predict the outcome of this season, Shaq seems confident that the Larry O’Brien trophy isn’t going to New York this year.

Can the New York Knicks win the title this year?

As controversial as his take is, Shaq isn’t the only NBA legend who believes in this. In September last year, on an episode of Ticket & the Truth, Paul Pierce said, “I don’t believe the Knicks will win a championship in my lifetime.”

The reason for their skepticism is that the Knicks have had good runs in the previous two seasons, but have gassed out in the playoffs. They have lost back-to-back conference semifinals. Last season, when they crashed out against the Pacers, the Knicks were an understaffed and overworked team. They were also relying too much on Jalen Brunson.

This season, however, is different. They haven’t had any concerning injuries among their core players. And to ease the burden off Brunson’s shoulders, they acquired Karl-Anthony Towns. Mikal Bridges has been another great addition to the team, providing them the depth that they need on the roster.

Considering their current status, the Knicks are in for a deep playoff run. But whether they will be able to go all the way will largely depend on the team’s health during the playoffs.