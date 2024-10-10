“I Get Mesmerized Listening to Him”: Gregg Popovich Showers Praise on Chris Paul Following Debut in Spurs Jersey

Oct 9, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks with guard Chris Paul (3) in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Chris Paul made his debut in a Spurs jersey today against the Orlando Magic. The preseason debut went as planned as the Spurs bagged a 107-97 win at home. After the game, Gregg Popovich spoke highly of CP3. The Spurs legend said that Paul comes with so much experience that having him in the squad is beneficial for all the players.

This is Paul’s fourth team since 2019. He has been traded several times over the last five years but it seems like San Antonio will be his home for a while. The franchise is in the rebuilding process and boasts a very young team. The presence of the Point God will be of great help to his young teammates who are still getting used to the league’s pressure.

Popovich said, “He’s so wise, and he’s got so much experience. Sometimes I get mesmerized listening to him just say things to players.” This is a huge compliment coming from a five-time championship-winning coach, who has been coaching this team since 1996. The impact of having CP on the floor alongside someone like Victor Wembanyama was on full display during the game.

The duo came together for a brilliant dunk which was the highlight of the game. In the final minute of the first quarter, CP threw a lob and Wemby went for a dunk over Moritz Wagner. After the game, the 20-year-old echoed similar sentiments to coach Pop regarding the addition of Paul to his team.

Wemby said, “Being on the court with him certainly feels like he has things in control, so it’s a reassuring a bit. It’s one more teammate I can rely on in tough moments.” Paul’s experience combined with Wemby’s physical attributes can be the difference maker for the Spurs.

Chris Paul gives his thoughts on debuting for the Spurs

In his 19-year-long career, Paul has been a part of seven different franchises. In that time, he has played alongside some of the best players of all time and he has been incredibly successful as an individual as well. The 12-time All-Star, after making his debut for the Spurs, talked about what it was like to play alongside the 2024 Rookie of the Year.

Paul said, “I changed uniforms quite a lot in the past few years but playing here with this group of guys (Victor, Harrison) and playing for Pop obviously is a very unique and special experience.”

The 39-year-old might be on the last stretch of his career but still, he has so much to offer and has the hunger to step out on the floor. Sharing the court with him might just be the best hooping lesson that the youngsters in San Antonio can ever get.