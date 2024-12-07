“I Go Crazy After The Game”: Charles Barkley Recalls Being Frustrated With Suns Teammates For Dropping Game Against Michael Jordan

Charles Barkley has never been one to not have confidence in himself when it comes to his basketball prowess. Despite playing in an era that was dominated by Magic Johnson’s Lakers, Larry Bird’s Celtics, and Michael Jordan’s dynastic Bulls, Chuck claimed repeatedly he was the best in the world.

It wouldn’t take long for Barkley to get an opportunity to prove he was the best in the world after claiming he was during his first year with the Suns. While on Mark Jackson’s podcast, Chuck recalls Jordan sending him a message during a Bulls-Suns game in 1992-93 and him being livid after a loss to MJ.

“We get off to a mediocre start. I know Michael knows that I’m coming for him, that we’re going to play them in the Finals. Michael loves to send messages. So, we play the Bulls and he just stomps us. I go crazy after the game. I said guys, ‘That guy sent me a message tonight. He wanted me to know he’s better than me.’”

Barkley urged his fellow Phoenix squad to pull their socks up. And they did. Barkley claimed they would go on a 14 game winning streak after this loss to the Bulls.

Barkley isn’t wrong when he says this. After a 111-128 loss to the Bulls on November 22nd, 1992, the Bulls went on a 16-1 run across their next 17 games which did in fact consist of a 14 game winning streak.

Chuck also kept his word to the Suns GM. Upon getting traded to Phoenix, the GM called him and the All-NBA forward predicted that he would carry the Suns to the Finals and play MJ’s Bulls. Sure enough, this is what transpired but was merely 2 wins away from an NBA title as the Bulls won 4-2 in ’93.

Charles Barkley was forced to admit he wasn’t the best in the world

Sir Charles was confident but he wasn’t blind. He knew greatness and what it looked like, especially when it was staring him in the face over the course of a 7 game Finals series. It was during the 1993 series against the Bulls that Chuck had to admit he genuinely might not be on MJ’s level.

After losing Game 1 of the series, Chuck came home to his daughter befuddled as she witnessed her father lose for the for the first time on such a big stage. After promising to his daughter that he would 100% win Game 2, he went off, dropping 42 points on 16-26 shooting from the field all while grabbing 13 rebounds.

This effort would be in vain however as Michael Jordan also had himself a night, dropping 42. Upon reaching home, his daughter questioned him on the ‘lie’ he had told her earlier.

“Saw my daughter crying, and she told me: ‘Daddy, you lost again.’ ‘I think Michael Jordan is better than me.’ ‘But dad, you never said that before.’ ‘I never felt this way before,’”

Since then, Chuck has remained firm in his stance on the GOAT debate. Despite his friendship with MJ ending, the ‘Round Mound of Rebound’ has repeatedly stated that Jordan is the greatest player of all time.