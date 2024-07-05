“I Got PG”: Jalen Brunson Gets Trolled by Josh Hart After Claiming Tough Defensive Assignment vs Sixers

Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates with guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks, despite the injuries in their camp, were phenomenal last season. Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart led the team from the front. Their chemistry even translates off the court, as they are often seen engaging in fun debates. On the recent episode of Roommates Show, when Brunson tried to showcase his confidence in his defense with a tall claim, he was hilariously shot down by Josh Hart.

The conversation started with Hart stating that their playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers was one of the best. He added that if the team was healthy, the end of the season and the series must’ve been different. Despite being hesitant to say if his team would’ve won the series against the 2024 champions Boston Celtics, Hart was fairly confident about giving them a run for their money.

The Eastern Conference is slowly shaping up to be an even better competition. The 76ers have just signed Paul George and other teams are also working on strengthening their roster. When asked who would be put on PG-13, between OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, and who would take care of Tyrese Maxey, Brunson jumped in to say,

“I got PG”.

Brunson must’ve expected some appreciation for stepping up for a challenge for his team. However, all he received in response was, “You’ve got Jared McCain,” from Hart.

McCain is an upcoming rookie for the 76ers, drafted as the 16th overall pick by the franchise in this year’s draft. The 76ers are making some crucial moves in the off-season, preparing one of their strongest rosters.

The Philadelphia 76ers will be the biggest challenge for the Boston Celtics

The competition in the Eastern Conference is already tough because it includes the defending champions, who were also the most successful regular season team. However, the 76ers seem to be preparing a super team to challenge the Celtics next season.

With the addition of Paul George to the side, the Philly franchise is the strongest it’s been in a while, and they would be a real threat to the defending champs.

As for their challenge against the Knicks, the 76ers will surely like to settle scores with them. After losing to them in the first round of the playoffs this year, Joel Embiid’s team will be looking for redemption.

The bottom line is, in the end, it’ll turn out to be a treat for the fans because both teams will be prepared for the next season, and with new talent on the squad, their battle will be a must-watch experience.