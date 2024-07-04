“Paul George Is Not Devoid of Pressure”: Stephen A. Smith Discusses What Role PG Needs to Play for Sixers

Apr 9, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George seems desperate for a championship after back-to-back failures to capture any significant post-season run. After spending five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, he decided to join forces with Joel Embiid. As George gets a fresh start, once again, Stephen A. Smith vehemently reminds him that the clock is ticking on his career.

While on The Stephen A. Smith Show, the veteran analyst broke down PG’s move to Philly. Though he did point out the benefits of this move for the team, Smith also highlighted the pressure that comes with it, specifically on George and 76ers general manager, Daryl Morey. He said,

“Paul George has to bring that kind of game we know he’s capable of bringing in order to help the Sixers get over the hump. He is not devoid of pressure and I did not mean to imply that he was. I just feel more is on Daryl Morey because still need a couple of other pieces. But Paul George has to step up and get it done.”

It seems the time to go all in is now or never for the Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid seems to be at the peak of his game and the team also managed to find an All-Star in Tyrese Maxey. And to top it off, they also managed to sign the sharpshooting forward to a four-year/$212 million deal.

But the problem that remains is to surround this newly formed Big Three with pieces that fit and complement the stars. Daryl Morey’s decision to sign PG to a lucrative contract might’ve been a step in the right direction for the franchise.

However, this also puts more pressure on him to find role players, compatible with the team’s core. The pressure wasn’t just on the 76ers GM as Paul George will have to bear the brunt as well.

How does Paul George’s addition to the 76ers affect the East?

In his five-year tenure with the Clippers, George had three playoff appearances with the team. Despite having stars like Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, George and Co. was unable to move past the second round of the playoffs, resulting in disappointment.

And now, in the hopes of resurrecting his career, one last time, PG has found a new destination and new stars to pair up with. However, according to Smith, he will have to fulfill a specific role, that Tobias Harris failed to do. Smith stated,

“The problem with Tobias Harris is he wasn’t aggressive, he wasn’t assertive. And he didn’t step his foot forward and be that aggressive individual that you needed him to be to take some of the load off of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.”

Smith believes that George is a good fit, considering his score-first mentality. Also, his numbers from last season back up SAS’ claim. The Philadelphia 76ers have instantly turned into serious title contenders, by adding PG-13 to the roster. The team was among the top three in the East before the injury to Embiid.

And despite the injury, the rest of the squad managed to hold their ground to clinch the 7th seed in their conference and make the playoffs.

Not to mention, the 76ers have also become the frontrunners to dethrone the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference, surpassing the New York Knicks as the favorites. The addition of Paul George is bound to make a good team even better.