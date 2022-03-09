“I haven’t played with Draymond Green in three years, It’s like my brother, I miss him out there”: Klay Thompson admits it will take a healthy Dray, Andre Iguodala, and James Wiseman for the Warriors to reach their 6th final

Warriors guard Klay Thompson talks about what it will take for the Dubs to reach their 6th final, revealing Draymond Green is the heart of the team and the importance of Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman.

The Dubs are finally over the slump, ending their five-game losing streak in a win over the LA Clippers. After holding a dominant second position in the western conference, the Warriors slipped to the third. The Splash Brothers aren’t the same without their anchor Draymond Green.

The former DPOY has been out for over two months due to a back injury. Things aren’t the same for the Warriors without Draymond, especially on the defensive end of schemes. The California team is 16-16 without their point forward this season.

During a recent segment of his podcast, Draymond revealed he had set a target date of 14th March to return. However, head coach Steve Kerr denied the above statements, saying there was no target date for Draymond’s return.

During a post-match interaction with Dwyane Wade on TNT, Klay Thomspon spoke about the urgent need to have Draymond back on the roster and how he missed his brother.

Draymond Green is the heart of our team: Klay Thompson.

The Warriors went to five consecutive finals from 2015-19, winning three titles. After having two lackluster seasons, the team is finally back in title contention. Thus when asked what would it take for the Warriors to reach their 6th final, Thompson emphasized the health factor.

The Dubs are currently missing Draymond, Andre Iguodala, and James Wiseman. However, it is the absence of Draymond that has hurt them the most, something Thompson even acknowledges.

“We are missing one of our best players in Draymond, he is the heart of our team. Andre and our big man Wiseman. So once we see our team as a whole, that’s gonna be a lot of fun. I haven’t played with Draymond in three years. It’s like my brother, I miss him out there on the court, same for Andre.”

“I haven’t played with Draymond in three years. It’s like my brother, I miss him out there on the court.”@KlayThompson joined the TNT Tuesday crew to talk the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/BTWHnxEQuJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 9, 2022

The 2021-22 season is unlike any other season, having multiple contenders for the championship. Thus the Warriors need to make the most out of the 16 games left, ensuring they are a top 4 seed when the season ends.

The Warriors struggling without Draymond, have silenced all the critics who thought he had a minimal contribution to the team.