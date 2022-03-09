Basketball

“No, I’m not nervous, It’s basketball and we got championship aspirations”: James Harden on hosting former teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Philadelphia

"No, I'm not nervous, It's basketball and we got championship aspirations": James Harden on hosting former teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Philadelphia
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Forget logo Lillard, Ja 'the logo' Morant is here": NBA Twitter is hyped as Grizzlies All-Star stuffs it from distance in a dominating performance against the Pelicans
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"No, I'm not nervous, It's basketball and we got championship aspirations": James Harden on hosting former teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Philadelphia
“No, I’m not nervous, It’s basketball and we got championship aspirations”: James Harden on hosting former teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Philadelphia

James Harden is not nervous ahead of the Sixers-Nets matchup, treating it like any other…