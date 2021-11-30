“I hope one day my sons get to do that”: Nikola Vučević envisions a Lonzo and LaMelo Ball kind of future for his kids in the NBA

Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball may be the best example of successful brothers in the NBA currently, and Nikola Vučević hopes his kids can be that way in the future.

This certainly wasn’t the Ball brothers first matchup together as they paired up twice last year when Lonzo was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. The Hornets and Pelicans split their two meetings last year, but this year there won’t be any ties in the Ball household.

The Bulls and Hornets will play each other two more times, making the entire series sort of like a best of three for who gets bragging rights during Christmas dinner. Chicago won this matchup 133-119 with Lonzo dropping in 16 points and 8 assists while LaMelo poured in 18 points and 13 assists.

The best player on the court tonight, however, was neither of the Ball brothers. Nikola Vučević dropped 30 points and 14 rebounds to spoil any chances the Hornets had of winning.

Nikola Vučević hopes his kids can become like Lonzo and LaMelo Ball

Lavar Ball is really the biggest winner of this matchup. Seeing your sons being able to make it in the NBA, and not just make it, but also make it to where they’re important pieces of playoff contending teams, well what more could you ask for?

It’s inspirational to see for basketball dads, and for someone like Nikola Vučević, who’s a father to two sons, it would be a dream come true for him if his sons could make it to the big leagues like Lonzo and LaMelo.

Following the game, Vučević had this to say:

Monday’s LaMelo vs. Lonzo Ball matchup was motivational for basketball dads like Nikola Vucevic. pic.twitter.com/D76DARZrze — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 30, 2021

If Vučević is looking to make that dream come true, he should look to Lavar Ball for inspiration. For all the ludicrous things Lavar has said, he’s raised two incredibly successful kids who have made it big in the NBA. The Bulls and Hornets will play each other again on February 9th at Charlotte. Sparks are always sure to fly when these two play.

