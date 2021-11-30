“The Rockets deserve a winning year, just for that highlight!”: Houston creates hilariously adorable team highlight to get Kevin Porter Jr. his triple-double vs OKC

Houston Rockets come up with the most wholesome highlight in NBA history to make sure Kevin Porter Jr. records a triple-double

The Houston Rockets are on a 3 game winning streak. Yep.

The team that was speculated to be arguably the worst team in the NBA has beaten the likes of the Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, and now the OKC Thunder, to solidify a three-game winning streak in the NBA.

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising part of all this is, during 2 of these three games, due to a hamstring injury. And during his absence, Kevin Porter Jr. has unquestionably been the guy for this team.

However, this franchise doesn’t stop there. Role players like Danuel House, and Garrison Matthews have been standouts, in an overall impressive pool of role players on this team. And recently, this pool of role players joined together to create a hilarious highlight against OKC.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Houston Rockets hilariously call Kevin Porter Jr. back to get the rebound so that he can record his triple-double

Now, to be honest here, Kevin Porter Jr. did not have the greatest shooting night against OKC. He had just 11 points, on 4 of 17 from the field (23.5%), and 1 of 8 from three (12.5%). However, it wouldn’t exactly be true to say he had a bad game. After all, not only was he a +21 during this game, but he also had 10 rebounds, and 11 assists to go along with his points, giving him the triple-double.

And let’s just say, the last of those 10 boards came in a hilariously adorable manner. Peep the tweet below.

best play of the night: Rockets players demand Kevin Porter Jr. come get the rebound before it goes out of bounds so he can record his first ever triple-double. tremendous work environment. pic.twitter.com/rrJmgTGhsG — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 30, 2021

This gave Porter his first career triple-double. And simply because of this little highlight, we don’t think he’ll ever forget it.

