“I Hope You Wasn’t as Stupid as R. Kelly”: 3x All-Star Reacts to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ House Getting Raided

Sean Combs, better known as P. Diddy or Puff Daddy was one of the most influential hip-hop artists up until last year. But now, the entire world is getting to see who Sean Combs really was. With numerous allegations and claims being made by other celebrities, the ground shrunk beneath Sean P. Diddy Combs. Watch this three-time All-Star react to Diddy’s houses getting raided.

Advertisement

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas recently made a video of him reacting to Sean Combs’ houses getting raided. The rapper had two of his houses raided after allegations and the claims got to a point where the authorities had to intervene.

Arenas mentioned how it is being raided since he had to deal with it once. The authorities tend to tear everything up in the hopes of finding something hidden and have no regard for one’s property.

Advertisement

One of the things that had Arenas shaken was the type of things the police must’ve found in Diddy’s mansions. Sean Combs’ mansions in Los Angeles and Miami underwent a thorough raid and search. And the things they must’ve found are what had Arenas alarmed.

Gilbert Arenas mentioned whatever dirt and blackmail Diddy had on other people, you can best believe that the authorities have it in their possession now and the rapper would talk and snitch on anyone and everyone to get out from under the bus.

“I don’t know what dirt he has on other people but whatever it is, they got that sh*t. You better hope that was in a safety deposit box cuz they took that. Videotapes, I hope you wasn’t as stupid as R. Kelly was. I hope you wasn’t that dumb. Got that sh*t on videotape.”

In the video, Gilbert Arenas also addressed the rumors that he would potentially go to Diddy’s parties every now and then. The former NBA star revealed it was the other way around and he was the one who had invited Diddy to one of his parties. He also mentioned how his parties had a lot of women in attendance. As for Diddy’s parties, Arenas’ whole demeanor changed. And even though he did not say anything, his insinuation was more than enough to add fuel to the fire.

Gilbert Arenas predicts how the Diddy case will turn out

Gilbert Arenas kept it real and straight. Having been raided himself, Arenas may have an idea of how to deal with such things but you can be sure that even Agent Zero wasn’t this deep in a mess, even when he got raided.

Advertisement

The case around Sean Combs’ is only getting more intense, with new names and new allegations coming out. And whatever evidence they must’ve found at Diddy’s house is what they’ll use against him. And to save himself from all the trouble, Arenas predicted that Diddy would have no problem snitching and throwing people under the bus.

“Eeny meeny miny moe, he’s about to snitch for sure. Somebody else is going to jail besides Puffy, okay. Oh he telling on everybody.”

It is going to be a shocking revelation to see other big names being mentioned and exposed as the authorities chase Sean Combs after the raids.