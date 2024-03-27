“Somebody Else Going to Jail”: Gilbert Arenas Claims Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Will Definitely ‘Snitch’ to Save Himself

The Sean “Diddy” Combs saga has taken over Hollywood and quite unsurprisingly, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas had a few things to say about it. Recently, during a live session on his YouTube channel No Chill Gill, Arenas talked about the infamous rapper’s potential journey through the Justice system. The three-time NBA All-Star believes that even with the raid and a lookout for Diddy, chances are he is not going to end up in prison for what he has done.

Arenas has been in the limelight for a very long time. Therefore, he decided that the live session would be a great opportunity for him to clear his name from the mix. The 42-year-old claimed that he was never at any of Diddy’s parties, even though Diddy attended one of his parties. He also added that his party in DC was more like a public affair and even though there were a lot of people there, it had nothing in common with the type of parties Diddy has become notorious for. Arenas also talked about how the 54-year-old is going to make someone else pay for the things that he is charged with.

While on the topic of the rapper, Arenas had a few rhymes he wanted to spit to make his point. He said, “Eeny meeny miny moe, he’s about to snitch for sure. Somebody else is going to jail besides Puffy, okay. Oh he telling on everybody.”

The NBA veteran claimed that Diddy will have no problem snitching, because once it comes down to his own life on the line, with all the things he has been accused of, Diddy will certainly take all the names there are to take, just so he can get himself out of the situation. Sounds like Arenas is excited for the entire case to unfold as he urged his followers to watch out for the initials, because the accused won’t be using their full names for a while.

Developments on the Diddy case

Diddy’s case has been the center of attention for the world from the moment his house was raided by authorities. As per the reports, the accused is still in the country and authorities are expecting his cooperation in executing the investigation. Even though nothing major about Diddy has come out in the news since the raid, his alleged drug mule Brendan Paul was recently arrested in Miami after federal agents intercepted Diddy’s plane.

In addition to the arrest, a few other things have come to light regarding Diddy’s case, most important of which is that Paul was not only his alleged mule for drugs, but also for guns. As things continue to unfold, more information will come to light, and going by Arenas’ enthusiasm, we’re going to see a lot more of him in his YouTube videos.