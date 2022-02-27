Basketball

“I killed a mountain lion with my bare hands”: Wilt Chamberlain spread the gospel of his ‘superhuman’ nature by claiming to have killed a lion

“I killed a mountain lion with my bare hands”: Wilt Chamberlain spread the gospel of his ‘superhuman’ nature by claiming to have killed a lion
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"It’s not been the easiest or smoothest running, we have some obstacles to overcome": Seven-Time World Champion Lewis Hamilton speaks out on the W13's performance and how changes have to be made ahead of the start of the season
Next Article
"LeBron James knows more than all of you put together!": When Gregg Popovich sided with the King amidst noise during the 2013 NBA Finals
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James knows more than all of you put together!": When Gregg Popovich sided with the King amidst noise during the 2013 NBA Finals
“LeBron James knows more than all of you put together!”: When Gregg Popovich sided with the King amidst noise during the 2013 NBA Finals

Spurs’ Head Coach Gregg Popovich once stood up for LeBron James amidst criticism during the…