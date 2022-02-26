“I don’t talk to Tom Thibodeau anymore because he’s mad we beat him all the time”: Jimmy Butler takes shots at his former coach as the Heat spoil RJ Barrett’s career night

Jimmy Butler dishes on his relationship with Tom Thibodeau, says that the two don’t talk to one another anymore.

Drafted as the 30th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, what Jimmy Butler has accomplished during his decade in the league can only be lauded. Similar to Kawhi Leonard but at a lower level, Butler was a defensive specialist coming into the league and under the guidance of Bulls head coach, Tom Thibodeau ‘Thibs’, became an All-Star.

Known for wanting his players to play half-court defense, being under Thibs’ wing while also having to slowly carry more of an offensive burden due to the early 2010s Bulls guys aging or leaving, Jimmy Butler rose to the occasion.

Fast forward to today and Jimmy can safely call himself a top 15 player in the league and one of the league’s best two-way players. Now in his 3rd season with the Miami Heat, the Marquette alum has led the Heat to a 39-21 record, good for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Their latest victory? Over the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden with Tom Thibodeau on the sidelines, coaching up the losing squad.

Jimmy Butler on Tom Thibodeau and his relationship.

What makes Jimmy Buckets special isn’t just his play on both ends of the floor. The ferocity and mentality with which he plays with is what gives him the edge over 99% of the league. For him to publicly take shots at one of the more respected coaches in the league who happens to be his former coach; takes guts.

“I think he’s mad because we beat him all the time,” said Butler on him and Thibs not talking any longer.

The Knicks and the Heat met for the final time this regular season last night. After winning their first matchup 104-103, the Knicks have lost 3 straight against the number one seeded Miami Heat.

Jimmy Butler dropped 23 points on 9-20 shooting from the field to lead the Heat to victory with Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo pitching in with a total of 35 points.