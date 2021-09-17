Basketball

“I know Phil Jackson, what kinda guy is Jeff van Gundy?”: How Michael Jordan was swayed by Bulls head coach’s presence instead of Knicks signing him as a 1996 NBA free agent

"I know Phil Jackson, what kinda guy is Jeff van Gundy?": How Michael Jordan was swayed by Bulls head coach's presence instead of Knicks signing him as a 1996 NBA free agent
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“Jalen Hurts a winner. Point. Blank. Period”: NBA legend Dwayne Wade compliments Eagles QB week 1 performance against Falcons.
Next Article
"Which world is NZ living in": PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja slams NZC for abandoning Pakistan tour due to security concerns
Latest Posts