“I Know Some People Who Can Die From That”: Victor Wembanyama Credits Adrenaline For Not Feeling Hurt After Blocking Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jan 4, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) loses control of the ball while driving to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama may have given fans one of the most sensational rookie campaigns in recent NBA history. From leading the NBA in blocks to pulling off moves players and legends have never seen to this day, Wemby was doing it all during his first year in the league. However, even amongst this elite compilation, perhaps his most electrifying play was his soul-crushing block on Giannis Antetokounmpo, something he was asked to look back on very recently.

Victor Wembanyama appeared on The Ringer podcast where he was interviewed by Kevin O’Connor. During this time, the seven-footer was asked about various aspects of his performances in the NBA, before O’Connor brought up his block on the Greek Freak.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie dove into the whole ordeal and gave his two cents on what it took to block one of the most aggressive players in the league while taking all the contact in the world from him.

“I’m not sure. Maybe, without the adrenaline, it might’ve hurt afterward. I think I know some people who can die from that. But it was, quote-unquote, a dumb battle here. Strength versus strength and you know, I had to resist as much as I can. I don’t think that I could totally stop him but I had to absorb the contact as much as I could and I think I did as best a job as I could…I’m proud to be at this level this year because before I wouldn’t have been able to absorb this contact for sure.”

The block by Victor Wembanyama on Giannis Antetokounmpo came in the final 30 seconds of a 124-121 game, with the Spurs trailing by just three points. The Greek Freak accumulated all his strength to try and posterize the wunderkind, but Wermby clearly had other plans. However, despite the clutch block from the Spurs rookie, San Antonio was not able to come out on top.

As for Wembanyama’s thoughts on the superstar, he went on to admit that Giannis Antetokounmpo truly is a freak of nature, just as his nickname, ‘The Greek Freak’ suggests. It is hard to blame Wemby for his opinion, especially given the fact that the Milwaukee Bucks forward is known for bulldozing his way to the rim and trampling anything in his path. He has even become one of the best players in the world with this being central to his game.

That said, despite his flattering thoughts on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama is not one to back down against anybody.

Victor Wembanyama is confident in his skills on defense

The Spurs star’s rookie year has been the talk of the town for most of the season. Even though the San Antonio Spurs finished at the bottom of the Western Conference, no one among fans, players, or even analysts has doubted how great this young rookie or the coveted Spurs organization is going to be in the coming years. And it is all because of the latest addition to their roster.

Right from the get-go, Victor Wembanyama led the league in blocks. His point production and other stats may not jump out right away but that is also because of how Gregg Popovich decided to test out the waters with Wemby first. The 7’4 phenom averaged 21.4 points per game, along with 10.6 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks as well. And his numbers will only go up as he progresses to work and improve certain aspects of his game.

Considered to be a clear winner for the Defensive Player of the Year award in his rookie year, as per BleacherReport, Victor Wembanyama had this to say.

“I know that Rudy (Gobert) has a very good chance of winning it this year, and it would be deserved. Let him win it now because after that it’s no longer his turn.”

Confident in his defensive prowess going forward, Wemby is going to be an absolute nightmare for opposing offenses in the coming years. It’ll be a treat to see thing young guy dominate the league like never before.