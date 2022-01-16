“I let my assistant stay at my house and he stole $7 million from me”: Gilbert Arenas goes off on how John White stole millions from him

Gilbert Arenas breaks down just how his former assistant, John White, stole about $7 million from him during his career.

Gilbert Arenas seems to have some of the most interesting stories to tell amongst any of the former NBA players that we have today. Of course, talking about Gil would almost always bring up his incident with Javaris Crittenton when with the Washington Wizards but there are several other tid-bits from his life that he has chosen to reveal.

VladTV has been releasing a slew of 3-6 minutes videos of them interviewing Gilbert Arenas for weeks now, with covering everything from the locker room gun incident to his situation with Laura Givan, a woman who he has had multiple children with.

Funnily enough, in his interview about Govan, ‘Agent Zero’ comes off as someone who is quite adept with handling his own money, relinquishing only $10,000 a month of his money in child support instead of the requested $244,000.

When it comes to his assistant, John White, who he had from 2006-12, it seems as though more than a few things went by Arenas’s radar without him noticing.

Gilbert Arenas on how John White stole millions from him.

Gilbert Arenas gets straight to the point and breaks down just how White stole millions of dollars from him. In short, Arenas held two accounts: one that was his play-money account and his actual, Bank of America account that received his fixed salary from the NBA.

Whenever he wanted to buy something, go on trips, or go out for the night, he would call up White and tell him transfer a specific amount from his BoA to his play-money. What Arenas didn’t know was that, for example, if he requested a transfer of $10k, his assistant would call up BoA, asking them to transfer $50k.

That way, he never touched a dime of the money that already exists in the play-money account but only the money that was being transferred, keeping that $40k.

It was reported in 2015 that John White used that money he stole to pay off his mortgages and buy a Ferrari along with a Range Rover.

One inconsistency is that Gilbert Arenas, in his interview with VladTV, claims that White stole $7 million but the initial reporting claims only $2.1 million was stolen.