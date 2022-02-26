“I never said I’m leaving the Lakers, man!”: LeBron James aggressively shuts down NBA media’s narratives about a potential return to the Cavaliers

Lakers star LeBron James reveals just how sick he is of the media twisting what he said during his press conference after All-Star weekend

We’d say LeBron James enjoyed himself quite a bit during All-Star weekend. Wouldn’t you?

For starters, the whole event took place in Cleveland, just a little over 30 minutes away from his hometown of Akron. As if that wasn’t enough though, the man also went 5-0 as an All-Star captain, by winning the All-Star game yet again. But, to add the massive, massive cherry on top here, he even hit this ridiculous shot to seal the win for his team.

Understandably in a good mood, the King revealed quite a bit about what his future within the NBA could hold, saying that a potential return to Cleveland wouldn’t be off the cards.

As you’d expect, NBA reporters around the world went absolutely WILD with this one. And it seems that the Lakers star has taken notice of it.

Sitting down for his press conference after the Lakers’ 105-102 loss to the Clippers. And during the event, he had quite the interesting statements to make on certain NBA writers and reporters.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LeBron James condemns reporters for twisting his words on a potential return to the Cavaliers in the future

Given that LeBron James is such a massive figure in the NBA world, we’d imagine that the man sees his own words twisted quite a bit by reporters, whether they may be small-time, or big-shots. Usually, though, the man just turns the other cheek to it, and moves on with his life.

This time though, the man had just been pushed too far in this aspect. And due to it, he had some seriously aggressive thoughts to share on the matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Everything LeBron James (@witness.king.james)

To reiterate what Bron is saying here, remember kids, never believe what Bill Oram has to say on the Lakers, even if he is associated with ‘The Athletic’, perhaps the most reputable organization in the history of sports.

Believe us at The SportsRush instead!

