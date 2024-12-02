“I Probably Would’ve Blocked It”: Anthony Davis Pays No Heed to Collin Sexton’s Potential Game Winner Amidst Jazz Timeout Debacle

Dec 1, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) gets blocked by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23), forward/center Anthony Davis (3), and center Christian Koloko (10) in the final second of the second half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

A one-point win often invites speculation around the late-game calls. Such has been the case for the Lakers’ 105-04 win over the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Collin Sexton converted a layup in the final few seconds of the game, but it wasn’t counted because his head coach, Will Hardy, had called a timeout.

Hardy’s decision understandably frustrated the fans in Salt Lake City, but Anthony Davis claims that the outcome would have been the same regardless of the timeout.

“I don’t know if he would’ve made it. I probably would’ve blocked it,” the Brow said after the game. Davis was in the paint in those final seconds and he believes that if the official hadn’t blown their whistle for a timeout, he would have stopped Sexton’s layup from finding the net.

Unfortunately, that’s a statement whose validity can’t be proven now, but looking back at the final seconds of the game, it becomes clear that the result could have been very different in Utah.

Walker Kessler snatched the defensive rebound after LeBron James’ three-pointer rimmed out. The Jazz had possession of the ball with 8.2 seconds remaining as Sexton brought the ball down the court assuming that his coach wasn’t going to use the final timeout.

He easily got past Max Christie, forcing the taller Rui Hachimura to switch onto him. With 3 seconds on the clock, Sexton managed to get Hachimura on his hip and just as he got past the Japanese forward, the whistle blew for a timeout.

AD, who was matched up with Kessler in the paint, was in a good position to defend the cup. However, after hearing the timeout call, he didn’t contest Sexton’s layup. Looking back at his position, it’s fair to assume that Davis’ 7’5” wingspan would have found its way to the shot if there was no stoppage in play.

Given his recent form on the defensive end, the 31-year-old would have at least deterred the shot, if not deflected it. Averaging 2 blocks per game, AD is top 10 in the NBA right now in the category, contributing to half of his team’s blocks when he is on the court.

His defensive rating of 115.6 doesn’t reflect the true quality of his dominance on that end this season. AD has held down the paint for JJ Redick in the absence of Jarred Vanderbilt, the team’s second best defender. Davis’ defensive rating is inevitably affected by his supporting cast, most of whom are neutral or negative defenders.

Despite the roster problems, the nine-time All-Star has held down the paint for the Lakers, helping them to a 12-8 record after the win last night.