“Devin Booker Is Wrong”: Shaquille O’Neal Backs Reebok Using Isaiah Thomas’s 10-Day Suns Contract

It seems as though Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker may have thrown shade at Shaquille O’Neal, more specifically his signature shoe. After rumors of Booker not being happy with his signature sneaker with Nike, O’Neal urged the Suns star to reach out to him and Allen Iverson, hinting at a future deal with Reebok. But after Booker decided to insult Shaq’s signature shoe in the process, the Big Aristotle went on to use his latest teammate to back up his claims.

Devin Booker’s signature shoe with Nike will hit the shelves this Spring. But initially, rumors of Booker not being happy with the shoe’s design started to run wild, leading Shaq to reach out with a helping hand of sorts.

After finding out that Booker may not have been happy with the sneakers, Shaquille O’Neal urged him to give Reebok a chance. But instead of just turning the offer down, Devin Booker went on to insult Shaq’s signature sneaker with Reebok back in the day, the Shaqnosis, as seen in Bleacher Report’s post on Instagram.

“AI ‘Question’ was cool but nobody wearing no damn Shaqs.”

Devin Booker’s statement spread across the internet like wildfire, leading many fans to slam the Suns’ star on various social media platforms. Even Shaquille O’Neal went on to share an IG post on his story that stated, “Devin Booker is Wrong.”

The video surrounds Isiah Thomas’ story and the shoes he wore during his early days in the league. The video states that Thomas wore almost every Reebok basketball sneaker there was, from the Kamikazes to the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s signature shoe, the Shaqnosis.

“Isaiah Thomas would likewise wear the Shaqnosis during his Reebok days, proof that an NBA player other than Shaq actually wore the Reebok Shaqnosis.”

The four-time NBA champion found a perfect way to respond to Devin Booker. With the seven-footer endorsing what the video stated, using Booker’s latest teammate as an example to prove him wrong might’ve been fate working in his favor. Due to it, the big man was able to get the last laugh in the end.

That said, Shaquille O’Neal does seem a bit hurt by Devin Booker’s comments, and it isn’t hard to see why. His initial offer to the Suns’ star was likely a bit of a cheeky joke at worst, with there being no disrespect dispensed to the player or his shoe brand. However, Booker’s clap back was a tad too harsh, especially considering the legendary status of ‘The Big Aristotle’.

Hopefully, his winning of the bout worked as a sort of reparation for the Big Man.

Shaquille O’Neal claps back at Devin Booker

For the uninitiated, Isaiah Thomas just signed a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns. Thomas, who last played in the league back in 2022, will now be suiting up for the Suns’ squad.

Though Isaiah Thomas wore Reebok sneakers for most of his initial days in the league, back in 2014, Thomas became a sneaker-free agent and went on to sign with Nike. IT wore the HyperAlive and HyperShift, followed by the Kobe 18, four, five, and six in the later years.

So, while IT may not rock those Reebok kicks anymore, there may be a chance that Thomas might just bring his old sneakers to give his teammates a show & tell in the locker room before games.