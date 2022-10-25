“I Realized Charles Barkley Was Right!”: Michael Jordan Was Once Found Strongly Supporting Chuck’s Infamous Speech on Athletes and Role Models

Nov 22, 1993; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NBA superstars Michael Jordan (left) and Charles Barkley during the filming of a Nike shoe commercial at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

Charles Barkley once stated in a commercial that NBA players are not role models. Well, Michael Jordan, shockingly agrees with him!

In 1984, the NBA was introduced to two of the greatest players of all time. Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley. And heck, they were really close friends too.

The two men disagreed on almost everything, yet somehow, found a way to recover from it… until their last disagreement, regarding MJ’s ownership of the Hornets.

That, their friendship just couldn’t survive.

But, while they may never see eye to eye ever again, there is one thing they both agree on. And it’s a rather chunky little subject.

Michael Jordan agrees with former friend Charles Barkley that NBA players are not role models

As mentioned prior, both Chuck and MJ aren’t quite buddy-buddy anymore. But, their friendship was once so strong, they weren’t even scared to get controversial for each other.

Take for example Chuck’s commercial where he stated, “I’m not a role model”. Well, in an interview with GQ, His Airness agreed.

Here is how the man explained himself on the matter.

“For instance, when he (Charles Barkley) came out and said, “I’m not a role model.” I realized we’re not. We assume that responsibility because of the respect we’re given. But we can’t tell these kids they can be us. When he first came out with that, I was like, “Wow, he’s right.” Because your parents are your role models, or your grandparents or your aunt.”

The Charles Barkley “I am not a role model” Nike commercial was the original “Fuck Them Kids”. #HappyBdayCharlesBarkley pic.twitter.com/xMgZZs7nWe — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 20, 2019

It certainly is rare for them to agree on anything these days. However, no matter how much they say it, Barkley and Jordan especially will always be role models.

MJ loved reminding Charles Barkley that he didn’t have any rings

Back when they were the best of friends, Jordan and The Round Mound of Rebound couldn’t help but rib each other. In fact, one of MJ’s favorite hobbies was reminding Charles that he didn’t have any championships.

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley appeared on The Oprah Show in 2005😂 pic.twitter.com/KpEOZIXejt — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 21, 2020

It’s hard to say whether or not the two men will ever be able to rekindle their friendship. But judging by how giddy they seemed to make each other, we sure hope they do one day.

