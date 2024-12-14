“I Think His Fit Is Perfect”: Jason Kidd Delivers Verdict on Klay Thompson’s Stint So Far Amid “Great” Mavericks Start

21 games into the new season, Klay Thompson’s stint with the Dallas Mavericks now has a decent sample size for assessment. And according to Dallas head coach Jason Kidd, the 34-year-old has passed with flying colors.

During a media interaction, Kidd was asked about the addition of Thompson to the Mavs and how that has impacted his team. There were high expectations from Klay coming into the season as he has been one of the most successful NBA athletes of the last decade.

According to Kidd, Thompson has met those expectations. He heaped praise on the four-time NBA Champion for being a thorough professional always ready to work. Kidd also added that the franchise is lucky to have him.

He said, “It’s been great. Klay is a true pro. Comes to work ready to play, so I’ve been lucky to have him.”

Kidd also believes that Thompson is the right fit for the team and he has proven it in the last few months, “I think his fit is perfect for what we need.”

The Mavericks have made a great start to the season. They are currently the fourth-ranked team in the Western Conference with a 16-9 record.

Last season’s finalists recently lost the NBA Cup quarter-final matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they’re not too caught up in that loss. In addition to the head coach being in awe of Thompson, the Mavs superstar Luka Doncic is also thrilled to be his teammate.

Luka Doncic said that Klay Thompson is easy to play with

There was never a doubt that Thompson would bring a wealth of experience and depth to his new team. The one concern that many people had was whether he would be an instant fit, considering he played in one system for a long time. Surprisingly, Thompson has hit the ground running and has left quite an impression on his teammates.

Luka Doncic believes that he eases the pressure off his and Kyrie Irving’s shoulders. He said, “It’s easy to play with a player like Klay. After all, you just need to find him on the court and make the passes. He certainly makes my life and Kyrie’s much simpler.”

Luka also stated that Thompson can make a difference by just his presence on the floor.

He added, “His presence alone creates so much space for everyone else to play. So, it’s great to have him on our side now.” With Thompson on their side, the Mavs stand a chance to make another deep playoff run this season.