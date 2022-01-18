“I think it would be a disaster if Kyrie Irving and the NETS won the CHAMPIONSHIP!”: Stephen A. Smith feels Brooklyn winning it all with Uncle Drew’s situation sends a wrong message

Stephen A Smith takes a dig on Kyrie Irving and the Nets, believes them winning the title would be bad for basketball

Most of the statements on the “First Take” are nothing but controversial. And when it comes to anything Kyrie or the Nets, the viewers are in for a show. In a previous interview that revolved around this topic, this is what he had to say:

“It ain’t good for basketball if the Brooklyn Nets win. You got a part-time player, you got players endorsing a part-time player, you got an owner compromising his own principles and going against his initial beliefs, his original beliefs because he is chasing wins.”

Because he is chasing wins – isn’t that what every basketball owner, team, and player wants?

Maybe after supporting the Knicks for so long, he thinks everyone is supposed to be riding the lottery-like they have been, and still be one of the poverty teams. There has not been a basketball championship in the city of New York in 49 years. Smith was 5 the last time they won anything. He shouldn’t be talking about what someone who has been shelling out millions of dollars should be doing because it’s uncool.

It is a disaster if the Nets won a championship – a disaster for everyone supporting the Knicks. They saw their owner not care about their feelings and had Spike Lee sent out of the stadium. And they saw everyone they were supposed to sign go to Brooklyn. Where the Pizza is better and the city is nicer.

I think it would be a disaster if the NETS won the CHAMPIONSHIP! pic.twitter.com/BJO9O2wG7T — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 18, 2022

Stephen A. Smith has had issues with Kyrie Irving for the longest time

Just like Skip Bayless lives to tweet about the shortcomings of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen A. Smith lives to see Kyrie Irving and the Nets fail. Stephen A Smith is known to find the smallest of things to make it a big story. Smith hit the jackpot when Kyrie decided to stay unvaccinated. It was TRP gold. No better alignment of stars than Kyrie refusing to play, and the Brooklyn Nets not winning a championship because of that.

But now that the Nets have been one of the most consistent teams in the league without Kyrie, the sports center analyst is shaking in his boots. With the addition of Kyrie as a part-time player, his dreams look like they might be shattering come June. No die-hard Knicks fan wants to see Brooklyn succeed before they do, much less with the players they were supposed to sign.

The First take man has made a killing just by putting out controversial statements on the regular. While it makes for good viewing as a neutral, it must be vexing for the fans of the team and the player to watch their beloved get dragged on the daily. That too by someone who’s never even played professional basketball. Fans may have respect for the hustle and grind to get to this place, but they definitely are no fans of what he’s been saying.

