Basketball

“Giannis Antetokounmpo is not better than Shaquille O’Neal!”: Stephen A. Smith does not agree that the Milwaukee man is better than the Lakers Legend

"Giannis Antetokounmpo is not better than Shaquille O'Neal!": Stephen A. Smith does not agree that the Milwaukee man is better than the Lakers Legend
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"LeBron James has got to be the best basketball player to ever play": Former Laker Alex Caruso considers his 4-time MVP teammate up there as the GOAT alongside Michael Jordan
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Giannis Antetokounmpo is not better than Shaquille O'Neal!": Stephen A. Smith does not agree that the Milwaukee man is better than the Lakers Legend
“Giannis Antetokounmpo is not better than Shaquille O’Neal!”: Stephen A. Smith does not agree that the Milwaukee man is better than the Lakers Legend

Stephen A. Smith has contestable comments about players to say the least – Doesn’t believe…