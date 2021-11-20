“I think LeBron has won his last title! I think it’s over for the Lakers”: ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes Stephen Curry won’t let the King get his 5th ring  

Lakers who were to contend for the 2022 NBA title are struggling to be in the Playoff spots, and people are starting to believe it is over for LeBron and co already.

The Lakers are now below 500 after their loss to the Boston Celtics. There have been talks since their off-season trade for Russell Westbrook, whether this team would fit together. And the answer is getting clearer each day.

Since the team’s overhaul in this off-season, the Lakers are 8-15 including pre-season. Courtesy their GM, Rob Pelinka, and LeBron James for deciding to team up with Russ instead of Buddy Hield. Staying put with Dennis Schroder and the guys who got traded for Westbrook wouldn’t have been a bad choice either. As Washington Wizards are 10-5 behind Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma‘s consistent and efficient performances every night. And

All of the players traded or passed on (DeMar DeRozan) by the Lakers in the last two seasons are thriving in their new teams this season. It raises several questions on Lakers management and the front office.

To pile up upon all the mishaps the team’s leader LeBron James has failed to keep up his tremendous fitness intact this season and has already missed 8 out of 17 Lakers’ games. Even with him coming back, an expert thinks it’s over for the King.

I think LEBRON has won his last title! I think it’s over! pic.twitter.com/7dzOHtAE7q — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 16, 2021

Stephen A. Smith believes the Lakers are not Championship contenders anymore

ESPN’s veteran analyst Stephen A Smith doubled down on his take and predicted LeBron James coming back to the Lakers lineup wouldn’t make any impact on their Championship chances.

You could take it as a pointless rant of Stephen A if you’re a diehard Lakers fan, but he clearly has a point. LeBron’s comeback 23 points and Anthony Davis’ 31 couldn’t save the Lakers’ misery against the Boston Celtics. Russell Westbrook had a usual bad shooting night, he went 5/13 scoring just 13 points. He didn’t even stuff the stat sheet and had just 6 assists and 4 rebounds. The game in which Lakers once led by 14 ended up at 130-108.

Lakers losing this game not only raises the question of their terrible off-season decisions but also their coaching. Everyone on the team had a negative plus-minus Friday night.

It is time to think hard for Frank Vogel and co to about everything they are doing on the court. But more significantly their defense, as they are allowing most points by any team after the halfway mark in every game.

When Carmelo Anthony in his 19th year is doing better defensively than the starting point guard of the Lakers franchise, things have to be sorted out.