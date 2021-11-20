“Y’all really paying Russell Westbrook $44 million for this? Lol”: Celtics hilariously clown the Lakers after Dennis Schroder schools the Brodie

Boston Celtics run a hilarious chyron throwing major shade at Lakers’ Russell Westbrook, as Dennis Schroder puts up a very good showing

Russell Westbrook and the Lakers really can’t catch a break, can they?

With LeBron James finally returning to the fray after his 2-week stint on the sideline, many fans of the Lakeshow were excited ahead of their game against the Celtics.

The result? Well…

The King and his crew actually started the game well, outscoring the Celtics 38-30 in the first quarter. But, as you probably know already, things fell off a cliff pretty quickly.

The Lakers got outscored by 7, 12, and 11 points, in the next three quarters respectively, with the final score being 108-130 to the Cs.

What makes things worse is, the man that the Lakers ridiculed and let go of, Dennis Schroder performed really well against them. And in response, Boston used it all to send a scathing shot to not only the franchise but a very specific player.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Boston Celtics hilariously troll the Lakers for their expensive signing of Russell Westbrook after refusing to pay Dennis Schroder

Just a reminder, Russell Westbrook is earning $44 million a year with the Lakers. Oh also, the Lakers were expected to be contenders. Oh yeah, one last thing, Dennis Schroder is earning just $5 million a year with the Celtics.

Got all of that? Alright, now take a look at the tweet below.

This is an actual television chyron that ran tonight in Boston after former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder had 21 pts, 6 reb and 6 ast and was a +12 in a win while Russell Westbrook had 12 pts, 6 ast, 4 reb and was -12 in a loss pic.twitter.com/4lIzF3J972 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 20, 2021

Now, we’re not saying Dennis Schroder should’ve been held onto by the Lakers. But, what we are saying is that maybe, just maybe the front office is starting to regret their decisions.

And frankly, it’s completely justified.

