“I think Rasheed Wallace is going to be great for Anthony Davis”: Kevin Garnett believes AD needs someone in his ears

Legendary power forward Kevin Garnett seconds the Lakers decision to hire Pistons veteran Rasheed Wallace as their assistant coach.

The LA Lakers are in no mood to waste any more time, already making significant changes to their coaching staff post their disappointing campaign in the 2021-22 season. Earlier this week, GM Rob Pelinka organized a press conference with newly appointed head coach Darvin Ham.

The purple and gold, who are planning to run it back with their Big 3 boasting LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, decided to acquire more aid for Coach Ham, hiring Rasheed Wallace as their assistant head coach. Ironically, both Ham and Wallace were teammates on the 2004 championship Pistons.

The hiring of Wallace has received a warm reception from the NBA’s inner circle, calling him the perfect choice for the role. The four-time All-Star was one most aggressive competitors, often getting into trouble with the officials.

Nonetheless, Wallace is the perfect candidate for the job, considering the fiery competitiveness he could instill in the Lakers locker room, something even Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett concurs with.

“He is nothing below a genius and a mastermind”: Kevin Garnett on Rasheed Wallace.

The Big Ticket’s approval does mean something, considering he is one of the greatest 75-players of all time. Garnett had nothing but kind words for former teammate Wallace, who dons the role of an assistant coach with the Lakers.

KG has never shied away from admitting that Wallace was his toughest matchup, even calling him one of the best power forwards. Garnett believes Anthony Davis could benefit the most from the former Pistons power forward, calling Wallace the right influence.

“I think this is great for this Lakers team. I think Anthony Davis needs an influence that he can have, someone in his ears. Rasheed Wallace is one of the best f**kin power forwards to ever play in our league, he is full of knowledge, he hasn’t shared that knowledge with the world, but I talk basketball with him several times, he is nothing below a genius and a mastermind.”

While there is no denying his skill and talent, Davis’ durability continues to be a deterrent. There is a possibility that AD might require to alter his game, and who better than Wallace to guide him.

