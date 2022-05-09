“I wanted to laugh and joke and smoke ci*ars with Kobe Bryant”: Ray Allen reveals his first reaction when heard about the passing of the Lakers’ legend

Ray Allen was one of the many who felt sad and was in shock when heard about the terrible news of the passing of Kobe Bryant.

The death of Kobe Bryant had a deep effect on the millions of his fans around the globe. In the NBA fraternity as well, players couldn’t believe what catastrophic incident had occurred, taking the life of one of the greatest NBA players.

Kobe’s long-time rival Ray Allen was one of the many legends to have taken his reactions to the unpleasant news on social media. The Celtics legend had written a heartfelt message on Instagram:

As I’m trying to gather my thoughts my heart is hurting. I just got off a long flight to find out that Kobe is no longer with us! This hurts so much! He was one of my brothers. I am so sad for all of us, we lost a great one today! Kobe was the ultimate competitor and I loved him for it. He made all of us step our games up. I just wish I could have one more moment with him to tell him thank you! Thank you Kobe for the example you set! Thank you for always bringing your best, regardless of who was on the other side. Thank you for showing us all what greatness looked like! You will be missed! #8 #24 #Gigi #RIP

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray Allen (@trayfour)

Also Read: Ray Allen explains how he didn’t ‘save’ The King’s legacy with the clutch 3-pointer in Game 6 of the 2013 Finals

“When I landed in Hawaii, the person told me at the baggage claim”: Ray Allen reveals the moment he heard the tragic news of the death of Kobe Bryant

In a Q&A interview with NBA, the 10-time All-Star spoke about the moment he heard about Kobe’s death.

“I was very sad because I felt there was more relationship for us to have down the line. To be old heads, talking about the past and joking and forming a relationship. We’d spent so much time at each other’s throats, he’s trying to take away from me what I’m trying to do, and I’m trying to take away from him. So why would we walk out of this game and have animosity toward somebody, just because they were paid to do what you’re getting paid to do? It’s just a game.

I would love to be able to sit down and laugh about things and be brothers in arms. I was headed to playing in a golf event in Hawaii and as I was in the air, the crash took place an hour into my flight, so by the time I landed in Hawaii, the person told me at the baggage claim. I couldn’t believe it. I had to sit and think about it.

I felt for his family of course. And all the things we went through, I felt bad because we didn’t have a chance to make amends, not that we had any ill will. You want to be able to laugh and joke and smoke cigars but we never got that opportunity.”

Also Read: NBA Twitter is flustered over Lamar’s tribute to Lakers legend in ‘The Heart Part 5’