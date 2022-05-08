“I don’t expect LeBron James to say ‘thank you for saving me’”: Ray Allen explains how he didn’t ‘save’ The King’s legacy with the clutch 3-pointer in Game 6 of the 2013 Finals

Several fans believe that LeBron James needs to thank Ray Allen for saving his legacy by hitting that clutch 3-pointer in the 2013 Finals. However, Allen doesn’t believe so.

Mike Breen’s most iconic “BANG!” call came back in 2013 when Ray Allen knocked down a huge clutch corner three-pointer in Game 6 of the 2013 Finals. The result of that shot? LeBron James and the Miami Heat went on to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 103-100 in that contest, and eventually won Game 7 95-88, lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Ever since Allen hit this important shot, numerous fans believe that LBJ needs to thank Ray for saving his legacy. However, the HOFer marksman doesn’t think so. Instead, according to Allen, if there is anyone he saved with that shot, it was himself.

Also Read: Ray Allen gives props to Dell Curry and Reggie Miller while talking about the greatest shooters

In a Q&A interview with NBA, Allen spoke about the famous play and how The King didn’t need to thank him.

Q: LeBron missed the game-tying shot on that possession. And if you miss, then history might not reflect so positively on LeBron with that miss. Does he send you a card every Christmas?

Ray: (Laughs) “He does not but maybe you should say he should. Actually, people say I saved LeBron. Well, I saved myself. I had so much to be thankful for with that shot going in, but also so much thanks for LeBron making a 3-pointer two possessions before, and Mike Miller hitting a shot with his shoe falling off before that. So many things happened before that moment that put you in that situation. I don’t expect him to say thank you for saving me, because I didn’t. He did a lot of the heavy lifting and carried us throughout that year.”

Ray Allen reveals that LeBron James continues to thank him often for hitting that iconic shot

Back in 2021, Allen disclosed how LBJ and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra would thank him every now and then for hitting that much-needed shot. In an interview with CBS Sports, Ray revealed:

“Oh yeah, they do. They definitely do. And I owe them a debt of gratitude for accepting me into the fold. They already had a championship environment, and to welcome me in to help them get to the next level, that’s what true winners do.

They always continue to find ways to win by any means necessary. They’re always willing to learn and get better. There hasn’t been a year that’s gone by where either one of them hasn’t mentioned 2013 to me. They’re always grateful for my input.”

“It’s always just words of affirmation. When you win on any level — I always try to impress this upon kids that I speak to — it immortalizes you. You’ll forever be talked about. You’re part of the history of the game in that organization that you’ve won with.”

Also Read: The contradiction machine strikes again as he suggests he would have taken The King no.1 overall in the 2003 draft