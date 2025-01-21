“I Was an Uber Driver That Night”: Shaquille O’Neal Deflects Kenny Smith’s Accusations That He Ruined His Car

‘Inside the NBA’ dropped an exposé on Shaquille O’Neal tonight. During the show, Kenny Smith revealed that the Lakers legend had pranked him the week before by shoveling snow into his car.

“This happened last Thursday. So we leave here, as we always do, at what 1:30, 2’o clock in the morning? And here’s what Kenny discovered,” Ernie Johnson said. The show then cut to The Jet’s Instagram story from that fateful night.

The two-time NBA champion was seen standing outside his car at night as he said, “There’s only one person who would do some stupid stuff like this.” Smith then turned his camera to reveal that his seat was fully covered in snow.

Back in Studio J, Kenny confronted Shaq once again. “I’m going to ask you right now. Did you do that?” The big fella naturally tried to play it cool and pretended not to know what was going on.

“I know it wasn’t me because I was an Uber driver that night. I left and I went to my other job,” the four-time NBA champion joked. ‘The Jet’ knew he was lying because he had the receipts. “It wasn’t you? Okay then, I wonder who this was then,” Smith said before cutting to the actual footage of the incident.

In the CCTV tape, Shaq could be clearly seen shoveling snow into his colleague’s car before getting back into his own and driving off. Finally, O’Neal had no option but to laugh and confess his culpability. He did the crime and Kenny made sure he did his time too.

“You didn’t think I’d go get the security footage… I need an apology and you have to clean that car for like 15 minutes man. Cause it had melted all in the car. It’s a rental car! It ain’t even my car,” Smith added.

Shaq: "I was an Uber driver that night.." 🤔 Kenny: "I wonder who this was then" 👀 ROLL THE TAPE 🎥😅 pic.twitter.com/xs5m4bRPSf — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 21, 2025

Hilarious as the segment was, fans should be wary of having sympathy for ‘The Jet’. After all, in the war of pranks, it might have been him who cast the first stone.

Kenny Smith gave Shaquille O’Neal some devious protein

A few months ago, Shaq was on the receiving end of a gag from the Houston Rockets legend. Of course, this too went down inside Studio J. O’Neal, curious about the protein drink Smith was sipping, quipped, “You didn’t make me one.”

Perhaps Shaq had expressed his curiosity about the beverage on previous occasions too because Kenny came prepared this time. “I made you one,” he responded, before handing the Diesel a red cup.

Just as the 15-time All-Star began sipping his drink, ‘The Jet’ revealed his secret recipe. TNT cut to a pre-recorded segment where Smith is talking directly to the camera. “Shaq is always making fun of me about my veggie protein shakes, healthy stuff, so, I’m gonna make him one,” he said.

He then named his devious list of ingredients one by one. “I’mma give him some spinach. Metamucil. He loves ranch dressing. Pirate food. Coffee mate, wake him up a little bit. He’s always ashy so we could add a little lotion to him. Canada Dry, it’s not too sweet. A little ice.”

The segment ended with Kenny hiding behind Charles Barkley as he chuckled at his own prank. O’Neal’s anger was visible through the screen until it eventually gave way to some violent coughs. Well, it might have taken him a few months, but we finally got to see Shaq’s revenge.