Basketball

“I was discarded like a piece of trash by the Lakers!”: Jerry West destroys his former team in savage rant, calls the Purple and Gold franchise ‘petty’ for revoking his lifetime season ticket

“I was discarded and treated like trash by the Lakers!”: Jerry West destroys his former team in savage rant, following the revoking of his lifetime season tickets by the Purple and Gold franchise
Joe Viju

Previous Article
Highest total in PSL: Full list of highest score in PSL history
Next Article
IND U19 vs AUS U19 Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch India U19 vs Australia U19 World Cup match?
NBA Latest Post
NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Stephen Curry suiting up against the San Antonio Spurs? Warriors' issue availability report ahead of the back end of the back-to-back
NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Stephen Curry suiting up against the San Antonio Spurs? Warriors’ issue availability report ahead of the back end of the back-to-back

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry would be rested against the San Antonio Spurs tonight, after a…