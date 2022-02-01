“I was discarded like a piece of trash by the Lakers!”: Jerry West destroys his former team in savage rant, calls the Purple and Gold franchise ‘petty’ for revoking his lifetime season ticket

LA Lakers legend Jerry West goes on a rant about his former team for repealing the lifetime season ticket that was promised to him by former GM Jerry Buss.

The LA Lakers are arguably the most popular franchise when it comes to basketball. And when you think of the Purple and Gold, one of the first names that come to mind, especially for the old heads is Jerry West.

The guard is Laker-for-lifer, playing a whooping 14 seasons for the LA franchise. In fact, West is second all-time in scored points in Lakers history. Moreover, he won 1 ring in 1972 while posting career averages of 27 points, 5.8 boards, and 6.7 dimes per matchup, scoring over 25,000 career points.

While his playing career was something to write home about, his executive tenure with the Lakers was even more noteworthy. The 14x All-Star was the coach during the “showtime” era and played a major role in the success of Kobe Bryant–Shaquille O’Neal phase of the early 2000s.

One of the advantages of his influence on the franchise was that he had season tickets to watch the Lakers play for life. At least you would think that’s the case. It’s the bare minimum that the Purple and Gold could do. But no. And Jerry West was mad about it. So, what exactly did he say? Read on…

Lakers icon Jerry West goes on a tear against the Purple and Gold franchise.

Despite Jerry West being a legend for the Lakers and contributing so much to their success, the two have had a troubled relationship over the past few years. It all started in 2017, when Mr. Clutch wanted to join the Lakers in a front-office position, but they didn’t even bat an eye.

Talking about the same, West goes on to say –

“I still don’t know why. And at the end of the day, when I look back, I say, ‘Well, maybe I should have played somewhere else instead of with the Lakers, where someone would have at least appreciated how much you give, how much you cared.’”

Yikes! This does not look good for the Lakers. Especially when it comes from someone who is considered to be one of the most important Lakers of all time.

To make matters worse, last year, current GM Jeanie Buss left West off the top 5 most influential Lakers lift, which did not sit well the 12x All-NBA player. However, most recently, what took place was the last straw.

Via the Athletic –

For West, though, the final straw came when the Lakers repealed the lifetime season tickets he said the late Dr. Buss had promised him so many years ago. Without any warning or explanation, his wife, Karen, received a text message from the Lakers last season informing her that the family’s seats for their games would no longer be granted.

“It was a cold phone text to my wife. No one had the nerve to call me, but that’s how petty they are, OK? And I love the Lakers, OK? I love to see them do well. It’s great for basketball. I’m proud of everything that happened when I was there. I’m proud of everything that happened when I wasn’t there — the positives.”

“But sometimes you feel like you’re discarded, like a piece of trash. And there’s a couple of people over there — not Jeanie — but there’s a couple of people over there that, uh … I don’t get it, I don’t. Always had a great relationship with Jeanie — at least I thought I did. I don’t know where it is now.”

Jeez! Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse for the Lakers. While it is a fact they do not have the best of relationships, it is no reason to for them to do this to someone who was so influential to the success of your franchise.

In any case, Jerry West’s name will always remain akin with the Los Angeles Lakers for everything he has done for them, both on and off the court.

