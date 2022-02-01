“An HIV positive guy can walk around the Rams game unmasked with 80,000 people around?”: Magic Johnson gets called out for not following COVID norms with Gavin Newsom

Magic Johnson gets called out for not wearing a mask at the Los Angeles Rams game along with California governor, Gavin Newsom.

Considering the fact that Magic Johnson is Los Angeles royalty given his numerous championships and MVPs with the Lakers, seeing him in a suite for the Rams-49ers game was to be expected. However, he didn’t have much time to revel in the Rams’ victory as right wing personalities have called him out for not following COVID protocols.

Los Angeles, along with several other highly metropolitan cities like New York, have strict mask mandates during social gatherings like sports events. SoFi stadium, where the Rams hosted Jimmy G and company, has certain COVID norms to follow and having your mask up at all times is one of them.

Magic Johnson unfortunately, was seen without a mask up while taking a picture with the governor of California, Gavin Newsom. This has led to backlash towards the Lakers legend, eventually delving into whether or not an immuno-suppressed individual should nonchalantly walk around with no mask on.

Magic Johnson receives backlash for not wearing a mask at all times.

John Cardillo, a Twitter personality who tends towards the right, called out Magic Johnson for not wearing a mask. He did so in a way that scoffed at the idea of wearing a mask in the first place as people who can become immuno-suppressed are mask-less and so why should 6 year olds be mandated to wear one during the ongoing pandemic.

HIV positive guy can be around 80,000 people unmasked while hugging @GavinNewsom, but six year olds must be masked in school. Evil tyrants. pic.twitter.com/amEswJQtic — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 31, 2022

Most know about Johnson’s medical past for those not in the know, the 5x champ was forced into an immediate retirement in 1991 after contracting HIV.

HIV is the virus that can lead to AIDS developing within the body, contracting HIV doesn’t always lead to individuals becoming immuno-suppressed. Unfortunately, there is no cure to rid the body of HIV and so carriers must be vigilant of potential threats to their immunity that can flare up the activation of this virus.

Newsom claimed that he removed his mask to take a picture with Magic Johnson, as requested by him, but pictures taken from earlier on in the day prove that he was mask-less for a majority of the game.