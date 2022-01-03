“I was in awe of Michael Jordan, like everybody else”: Wilt Chamberlain recounts the first time he had ever met the Bulls legend

Wilt Chamberlain admitted that he was indeed in awe of Bulls legend, Michael Jordan, when he first met him in 1997.

Whether it was during his playing days or post-NBA career, Michael Jordan never liked to admit that he believed he was the greatest player of all time. He claimed that it would be disrespectful to the legends who came before him and paved the way for him to be as great as he was.

Wilt Chamberlain was also somebody who was bullish on the idea of publicly stating that he was the ‘GOAT’. However, when it comes to private conversations, it seems as though both Wilt and Jordan had much more confidence in themselves than what the public perceives it to be.

According to Bill Walton, when Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain met for the first time in 1997 at the NBA 50th anniversary party, all they did was talk about who was greater between the two of them.

Wilt of course, loved having the last word and told the 6x champ, “They changed the rules to make it easier for you; they changed the rules make it harder for me to dominate.”

Wilt Chamberlain was in awe of Michael Jordan.

February 9th, 1997 saw Wilt Chamberlain appear in person to witness Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls take to the floor. Here, Ahmad Rashad, a close friend of Jordan’s, would join Wilt in the stands and ask him what it was like to meet the Bulls legend for the first time in the flesh.

“Well I just went over to say hello to him and I was like everybody else; I’m in awe. I said, ‘We gotta get together and talk one time,’ which he wanted to do and it was nice.”

There is no question that the 2x champ (Chamberlain) was one of the greatest scorers to have ever suited up for basketball in the NBA. However, when it comes to who made the bigger impact, accolades, and what they did for the game of basketball, Michael Jordan is in fact, the greater player in comparison.