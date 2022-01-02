“The girl who did my homework at Auburn was smart as hell!”: Charles Barkley perfectly responded to Twitter troll after he ranked Kyrie Irving as the 25th-best NBA player

Charles Barkley never really liked Kyrie Irving as much as the other TNT guys. And Chuck loved trolling the then-Cavs star even back then.

If you get into a war of words with Charles Barkley, you might as well pack it up. There’s no way you can come up with one-line insults better than the Hall of Famer. Well, unless you’re a professional comedian like Kevin Hart.

Chuck has drawn the ire of San Antonio women, Suns fans, Lakers fans and basically everyone who’s followed the NBA at some point with how well he roasts the teams and places they represent.

This doesn’t stop Charles Barkley from being his gregarious self on the TNT sets, every single time. What makes Chuck even more fun is the fact that he can sometimes turn insults about himself into amazing jokes.

Charles Barkley had the perfect response to a Twitter user trolling his Auburn education

One such instance occurred during the 2016-17 NBA season. The TNT crew were ranking the top-25 players in the middle of the season. But Chuck didn’t have much love for Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie was in the middle of what would be his best professional season through his 11-year career. But Chuck could only rank the former Duke one-and-done prospect 25th on his list.

Kenny Smith couldn’t quite believe what he was listening to from Charles Barkley at the time. You see, we hadn’t even seen Kyrie’s eccentric side – the flat earth stuff etc – at the time.

But Chuck backed his talk up by emphasizing that Kyrie’s impact wasn’t quite top-25. He even said he’d debated leaving Kyrie off his list. And to that, a Twitter user came up with a pretty good roast: “Kyrie Irving at 25? That’s that Auburn education.”

In classic Barkley fashion, Chuck responded with: “Hey, you don’t get to talk bad about Auburn. The girl who finished my homework at Auburn was smart as hell!”

Never change, Chuck. Never change.