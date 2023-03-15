“I Was No. 1 in the State”: Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Boasted of Being a Prodigious Basketball Talent

Life as a middle schooler is already tough enough without the added pressure of having Michael Jordan as your father. At an age when most people are figuring out the world and starting to understand themselves, Marcus Jordan was under the spotlight.

Like any child, Marcus too wanted to make his parents proud. But, it seems Marcus had no issues with impressing his parents. After all, as a middle schooler, he was the best in the state. It was then that Marcus understood what it meant to MJ’s son, as the crowds started streaming in to watch him. Even though Marcus never made it, he still remains proud of being the top in the state in middle school.

Marcus, who is the son of Michael Jordan, Claimed to be No. 1 in the state

Michael Jordan’s second son, Marcus Jordan spoke to TMZ Sports about his relationship with his father. The highs and lows of the relationship over the years are fascinating. Marcus opened up about how his relationship with his father changed as he started taking basketball seriously.

While as a child he hadn’t really paid attention to basketball or talked to his father about the game, that changed in middle school. Marcus spoke about how he was the best player in the state and the attention started swelling. It was then that Marcus started talking to MJ about how he could improve his game and so on.

Handling The Pressure

People were eager to what would become of Jordan’s children. However, Marcus said, “At an early age there was some pressure but it was never something I shied away from.” He credited this mainly to the presence of his older brother, Jeffrey Jordan. Watching him handle the pressure and make his own path provided the strength for Marcus to do the same.

His Airness had already done the groundwork though, instilling in his children a work ethic that would help them stand up for themselves. MJ had already made it clear that his children would have to stand up, and fight, for themselves. In hindsight, that was perhaps the best he could have done. None of MJ’s children became professional basketball players. Marcus stopped after a few seasons of college basketball. In the end, they chose different paths recognizing their limits.