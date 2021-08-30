“I was saved from a robbery because the gunman was my fan!”: Lou Williams reveals his unforgettable experience with a seemingly violent admirer

Lou Williams was once held at gunpoint for an attempted robbery and escaped only because the gunman was a fan of his.

Hawks guard Lou Williams has been a fan favorite for his entire career. From his early days in Philly, Sweet Lou has been a significant part of multiple playoff rosters.

The ultimate sixth man, Lou led the famous 31-point comeback by the gritty Clippers against the Warriors in 2019 and established himself as the culture guy for the team.

The 6’1″ guard is one of the few high-school success stories in the NBA and has played the veteran role on many rosters despite his relatively young age.

His smooth game has earned him praise through the years, recently from Knicks rookie Immanuel Quickley in a viral in-game snippet. His colorful personality has only gained him extra fandom.

Lou Williams once talked his way out of a robbery at gunpoint in Philadelphia

A 3-time 6MOTY awardee, Lou has not only influenced success on the court but off of it as well. His contributions to the community have been immense. He is also known for having wholesome interactions with his fans before and after games.

One such exchange with a fan wasn’t so wholesome at first, apparently. Lou revealed how he once came face to face with an armed robber. After a bit of deliberation, once the perpetrator had a good look at his supposed victim, he immediately withdrew his weapon.

“There’s crime everywhere,” Lou had said in an interview. “I was debating whether to pull off or help the guy. The gun was already out. He did all the talking and we came up with a solution before I could really say much.”

The encounter did not end here. In an attempt to cool off the attacker, Lou went on to treat the guy at McDonald’s, and the situation was finally diffused.

While the traumatizing experience could have turned out to be tragic, Lou Williams was saved in the end by his own goodwill. There’s surely a lesson in there for all of us.