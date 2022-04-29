Basketball

“I was scared to death of defending Allen Iverson”: Paul Pierce dished on how terrifying it was to go up against ‘The Answer’ in Celtics vs Sixers matchups

“I was scared to death of defending Allen Iverson”: Paul Pierce dished on how terrifying it was to go up against ‘The Answer’ in Celtics vs Sixers matchups
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"Chris Paul is going Benjamin Button! From Point God, he's now become 2-God!": Skip Bayless praises Suns' star for his brilliant performance against Pelicans in Game 6
Next Article
Valorant 2023 Esports Updates: In-game Tournament modes, Global events, New Premier Level International Leagues, and more
NBA Latest Post
"Draymond Green forcing the Warriors to invest in some headgear": Shaquille O’Neal and Shaqtin' A Fool won’t spare Warriors forward even after becoming a part of Inside the NBA
“Draymond Green forcing the Warriors to invest in some headgear”: Shaquille O’Neal and Shaqtin’ A Fool won’t spare Warriors forward even after becoming a part of Inside the NBA

From criticizing Shaquille O’Neal for JaVale McGee to becoming his colleague and then topping Shaqtin’…