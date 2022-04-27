“Ja Morant is one of the chosen ones!”: Sixers’ legend Allen Iverson showers praise on Grizzlies’ star after his game-winner against Minnesota last night

After a stunning season with the Grizzlies, it seems like there is no stopping Ja Morant who hit an amazing playoff game-winner yesterday.

Given that Memphis was 2-2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves going into the game, the pressure was on the second-seeded Grizzlies. Morant and Co. looked like they were about to fall into a 3-2 deficit going into the fourth quarter. With an 11-point deficit going into the fourth, it would take a massive performance from Memphis to make a comeback.

In comes Ja Morant. While Morant has had his struggles in the playoffs so far, he was definitely ready to put the team on his back. Scoring many crucial buckets and ultimately scoring the game-winner, the Most Improved Player helped his team to take a crucial lead with a 111-109 game 5 win.

Even his stats speak for themselves as he put up a game-high 30 points, along with 13 rebounds and 9 assists. Not only has the 22-year-old impressed fans and critics this year, but it also seems Hall of Famers are impressed with Morant’s talents as well, including legendary Sixers point guard Allen Iverson.

Allen Iverson claims Ja Morant is ‘one of the chosen ones’

There is certainly no denying the talents of Morant. The high-flying Grizzlies’ guard is one of the most skillful guards in the league and has high two-way potential as well.

Given the talents the 22-year-old has showcased, 76ers legend Allen Iverson has been massively impressed with Morant. In a recent appearance with ESPN, the 2001 MVP had some high praise for the MIP.

Iverson claimed that Morant is a generational talent. “Every 10-20 years you just get a guy that’s special like that… and he’s damn sure one of the chosen ones.”

Morant, with his performances over the last two seasons, has proven that he is surely a superstar in the league. The 2022 MIP certainly has shown some similarity to Iverson as well. A high-flying guard, AI was in a similar situation with the 76ers.

Ja certainly has all the talents to become the best guard in the NBA. Given the leaps he has taken this season, Morant might be on his way to being considered a generational talent. If he continues to progress like the way he has this season, it won’t be a surprise if Morant becomes the face of the league very soon.