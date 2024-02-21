“I was So in Love with That Bed”: Shaquille O’Neal Once Got a Discount of $225,000 on His Dream Furniture

Mar 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA: Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal speaks during a NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal called the ‘Big Aristotle’, was 7’1″ tall and weighed 325 pounds, which explained the gigantic spaces he would require to fit in comfortably. Shaq found it extremely difficult to find a comfortable space for himself for a while until he came across a mansion in a newly built community called Isleworth. The gigantic bedroom was the thing that impressed the big fella most and helped him to make an instant decision.

In his 2011 autobiography, Shaq Uncut, the big fella talked about how this furnished, gated mansion at Isleworth best suited his needs. Aside from the property’s incredible location, the mansion also had an amazing, round bed in the master bedroom, that could at least fit thirty people in it.

When Shaq saw this proposition, he knew he had to grab this deal immediately before it slipped out of his hand. He told his financial advisor, Lester Knispel, “I gotta have this house,” when he realized he had found the bed of his dreams. Hence, Shaq and his associates made an offer for the house and wanted it furnished.

Given the bed was the biggest attraction for Shaq, he was willing even to pay the extra $300,000 that the dealer was asking for. In his book, Diesel wrote,

“Now I was so in love with that bed I would have paid that much just to get it…”

However, Shaq is also a skilled businessman with high business acumen, allowing him to negotiate deals best suited to his requirements. He brought the price down for the bed to $75,000, thus acquiring perhaps one of the biggest beds ever built in human history.

Shaq further customized the bed and added a custom-made black comforter with a Superman logo. Now, O’Neal could rest in a bed that could fit around 30 average-sized humans. The Diesel chose his comfort over anything, leading him to possess perhaps the biggest bed in the world, expanding around 450 sq feet across his master bedroom.

Shaquille O’Neal owns the biggest bed in the world

In the United States, the average square footage of a bed can range from a single bed’s 20.3 sq. feet to 42 sq. feet for a California King-sized bed. However, Shaq’s bed at his Isleworth mansion crossed all these dimensions and was almost 1/5th the size of a tennis court. This bed easily became the biggest in the world, which could easily fit around 30 average-sized people.

Though there have been around 20 players who were above 7’3″ in the NBA and taller than Shaq, none shared a similar taste in getting a comically huge-sized bed for themselves as the Big Aristotle.

If we let all these 20 NBA players share a bed, to fit them all would require an area of around 9,000 square feet. This could easily span three doubles of a tennis court and could be around 1/5 of an acre. Furthermore, if we excluded the NBA players and allowed average people to sleep on this gigantic bed, it could fit around 450 people. Since a regulation-sized NBA court is around 4,700 sq. feet, this monster bed could host an NBA game and still have enough room left for over 215 spectators.

Acquiring such ridiculous and crazy items is only something Shaq would do, given his massive net worth of around $400 million. The Lakers legend even had a 72″ by 98″ custom mattress delivered with the Shaq Dunkman logo to fit his enormous frame on this huge, mammoth-sized bed he had built for himself.