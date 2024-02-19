Having Once Bought a 10 Grand Worth Car for $3800, Shaquille O’Neal Splurged $60,000 to Turn it Into a Hoop-D

Shaquille O’Neal is a successful businessman worth more than $400 million, mostly due to his investments and endorsements. But O’Neal has always had a business acumen, way before he even touched a million-dollar cheque. Showing his bargaining skills, Shaq managed to grab a slick deal for buying a used car. In his 2011 biography, ‘Shaq Uncut‘, O’Neal revealed how he used his business acumen to successfully buy a used Ford Fairlane for just $3,800.

Advertisement

Talking about the incident, Shaq said,

“I saw it at this little old used car lot one day when I was driving by. The guy wanted ten grand for it. I walked out of there having paid $3,800. Even then I was a good businessman.”

Advertisement

But this wouldn’t be the end of Shaq’s adventures, as the Big Fella would proceed to drop $60,000 on the same car. He wanted to modify the car to meet his specifications, and the bill was definitely ‘hefty’. Shaq installed speakers in every panel, raised the suspension, and redid the interiors, while also completely redoing the rims.

The ride was modified in a way that it was completely able to “jump up and down and even shake side to side”. O’Neal’s manager Dennis Tracey, would categorize the insane motor vehicle as “Shaq’s first Hoop-D” due to its insane modifications and ability to ‘dance’. The car surely did qualify to be a hoop-D, as the body of the car was old, but the rims and the interior were all redone, giving it a “Hoop-D” vibe.

Shaquille O’Neal even modified his plane

Shaquille O’Neal grew up poor, often not even having enough to make ends meet. His step-father Phillip Harrison, might not have made a lot of money, but surely taught Shaq how to spend his money judiciously. The Big Aristotle can spend his money on more than just jewelry, clothes, and cars.

Just like most multimillionaires, O’Neal has chosen to up his game, choosing to buy himself a private jet. Last year, Shaq was seen visiting a hanger, when a Bombardier Challenger 650 sporting his ‘Dunkman’ logo showed up in the video.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuAKRoGv36j/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

The plane sported three junkman logos, one on its tail, and one on each of its wings. To many, the plane looked eerily similar to Jordan’s $61,000,000 private jet, which also sports a Jumpman logo across its body and on its tail. There is hardly any doubt about the kind of wealth the Lakers legend posseses and it seems completely normal for him to splurge it on such possessions.