“I Wasn’t a 3-Point Shooter”: Charles Barkley Defends Himself After Stephen A. Smith Brings Up Unfortunate Playoff Stat

The highly anticipated free throw shooting contest between Stephen A. Smith and Kenny Smith took place last night. In a surprising turn of events, Stephen A. defeated the former NBA star with a 3-1 score on five attempts. After claiming victory, the media veteran brought up an embarrassing stat that had Charles Barkley searching for things to hold on to.

But before all of that, Stephen A. had the opportunity to brag about his win over an NBA Champion on a joint segment between the NBA Countdown and Inside the NBA. Stephen A. flexed his trophy in front of the Inside crew while trying to still remain relatively humble in victory.

He gave a nod to The Jet for being the best three-point shooter in the postseason in terms of shooting percentage. He said, “I looked up the stat. Chuck, Shaq, the all-time greatest three-point shooter in the postseason percentage wise is Kenny Smith.” Smith has a postseason three-point shooting average of 44.8%.

Before The Jet could soak up the moment, Stephen A. quickly moved on to Barkley and outlined an embarrassing stat. He said, “And you know who is second worst? Charles Barkley.”

Sir Charles, despite all his greatness, wasn’t a good three-point shooter. He ended his career averaging just 25.5% shooting from distance. When he was put on the spot, Chuck could only awkwardly say, “I wasn’t a three-point shooter.”

After Stephen A. claimed victory over Kenny Smith, the Inside the NBA crew seemed to be in revenge mode. During their segment together, Shaq proposed the idea of having another battle between the two crews. He said this time they should play two-on-two basketball to try to settle scores.

Shaq said, “Stephen A., forget all that. Y’all are up one to nothing. How about two-on-two, me and Kenny vs you and Big Perk [Kendrick Perkins], how about that?”

The ESPN duo seemed ready for another challenge. Although they didn’t provide any further details, it wouldn’t come off as a surprise if they made it happen in the upcoming weeks.