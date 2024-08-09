“I Wasn’t Dying”: Carmelo Anthony Hilariously Recalls LeBron James Saving Him In The Bahamas

LeBron James is known for stepping up for his team and carrying them through critical moments on the hard court. However, he’s played lifeguard even off the court to save his 2003 draft mate, Carmelo Anthony. This incident occurred when they were on vacation with Dwayne Wade and Chris Paul in the Bahamas. Years later, Melo hilariously reflected on the moment during his appearance on All The Smoke.

In his conversation with Rachel Nichols, the 40-year-old admitted how James bravely came to his rescue. Shortly after, he indicated how this instance exemplified their friendship, pointing to their complementary characters. Melo agreed to how the Lakers talisman’s presence in his life kept him focused throughout his journey.

“I wasn’t dying but yeah he came and got me. Superman came to save the day… It exemplifies the friendship. Even in life, it’s like, ‘Melo, we know you like to go this way, you like to do things on your own. You like to float away. You like to think outside the box. We’re gonna pull you back in’…. That’s really our friendship and relationship like, ‘I’m gonna let you roam but I gotta keep an eye on you'”.

In 2015, during their off-season vacation, the NBA stars were spending some quality time with their families, but things turned for the worse when they went for a swim in a small grotto. During a 2020 Instagram live session with Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, Melo revealed the details of the entire scenario from his perspective.

While the rest of the group were on their way to the boat, he admitted drifting away from them to view barracudas and snorkeling. This decision proved costly, as the water current soon started pulling Anthony into the middle of the ocean. James soon realized Melo was in trouble and jumped off the boat to save him.

Following this, ‘The Akron Hammer’ dragged his friend to safety with one arm while using the other to swim back to the boat. This unforgettable moment epitomized their bond and Anthony even compared him to a 1980s TV character.

“I see ‘Bron jump off the boat like he’s MacGyver… He saved my life”.

In 2020, ‘King James’ recalled this incident when he was going to face off against Melo in Game 1 of the Lakers’ first-round play off against the Trail Blazers.

“… Through the grace of God and through strength and not being afraid of the water, I was able to help him back to the boat. It was the only thing that was on my mind at that point and time, was getting my brother back to the boat.”

This moment summarized the highs and lows of their shared journey. Despite a decade-long rivalry on the court, their bond never faltered; in fact, it only served to deepen their mutual respect. Their relationship stands as a testament to the ideal of NBA camaraderie, offering a powerful example of how even fierce competitors can forge lasting friendships.