“Here’s $6, you can leave”: Losing $50,000 to Shaunie Every Month, Shaquille O’Neal Posts Hilarious Story

Shaquille O’Neal is a man who has achieved a lot in his life. At the age of 51, he is a former NBA superstar turned legend, a successful entrepreneur, and a respected NBA analyst. That being said, the big man has had his fair share of trials and tribulations.

Despite being a beacon of inspiration to many people, O’Neal has made mistakes. One of which includes his messy break-up with his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson. The two divorced due to irreconcilable differences, but the truth revolved around Shaq’s unfaithfulness.

Nevertheless, both Shaunie and Big Diesel have moved on with their lives. The former is currently married to a pastor, Keion Henderson. And, the latter? Well, he has shown just how lighthearted he feels since the divorce, mocking the very concept of divorce settlements via Instagram.

Shaquille O’Neal posts a hilarious Instagram story on the topic of divorce and divorce settlements

Over the years, the NBA has had its fair share of comedians come through its ranks. One of them being four-time NBA Champion, Shaquille O’Neal. The Big Aristotle has shown time and time again that he has quite a funny bone in him.

Whether it’s roasting Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA or just saying something absent-mindedly on set. The man knows how to get people laughing, and another way he does so is via his social media.

Shaq, is one of the most active celebrities on social media, always engaging with his fans. Well, his most recent Instagram story definitely got a few laughs. The Laker legend put up a picture of a signboard, taking shots at the idea of divorce and divorce settlements as a whole.

There can be no denying that the irony of the joke is what makes it so hilarious. After all, he is stuck losing $50,000 to his ex-wife every month thanks to his own ludicrously expensive settlement.

Shaq has paid his ex-wife Shaunie $50,000 every month since their 2011 divorce

Posting stories mocking the idea of divorce is all well and good, but it takes a whole new meaning when you look at Shaquille O’Neal’s situation. Having divorced Shaunie, his ex-wife, Shaq is still paying her $50,000 every month in alimony. Meaning he has paid her close to $7.2 million over the last 12 years.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal reflects on his divorce with Shaunie O’Neal in 2009: “I know I messed up.” pic.twitter.com/NVc8jjCZlv — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2022

All jokes aside, it is safe to say that the divorce was a hard-learned lesson for O’Neal. One that has helped him grow and become a better man. He has, since his divorce, apologized to Shaunie for being disloyal to her.