Shaquille O’Neal’s Ex-Wife Advices Daughter to Make Most of NIL Deal Following Son’s Gracious Declaration

Shaquille O’Neal‘s children are taking up the mantle from their father to carry forward his basketball legacy. One of the stars from the O’Neal household is Me’Arah O’Neal, who is proving to be one of the best prospects coming into women’s college basketball. College athletes can cash in and build an early net worth through the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals offered by brands early in their careers. Me’Arah has already started receiving several such deals, and her parents, Shaq and Shaunie, couldn’t be more proud.

It’s worth noting that there is a clear disparity in income among men and women basketball athletes. According to several reports, men playing college basketball or going professional in the NBA have a significantly higher income margin than women in college sports and the WNBA. Hence, one may often find women basketball athletes playing around the year or signing ambitious NIL deals to level in income to their male counterparts.

Shaq’s ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, believes that it is important for Me’Arah to cash out on the NIL deals before paving her bath into the WNBA. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Henderson advised the college students to try holding on to the NIL deals that could help them be on par with the male athletes who receive much more national attention and opportunities.

“The more I look into it, I see these WNBA players are doing multiple things to just to, you know, make the kind of money they’re still not making the kind of money the men are. They gotta keep it going all year long, multiple things. I think these college students who are able to get NIL, ride it until the wheels fall off,” said Henderson when asked about her thoughts on the current state of gender disparity amongst athletes.

Keeping the same advice for her daughter Me’Arah, Shaunie added,

“She ultimately wants to be in the WNBA, of course. But if she can hold on to that NIL money, be in college, get a great education, and play the sports she loves, why not?”

Shaunie makes a point with her statement, given that the base WNBA salary is just $241,000, while star college athlete Angele Reese makes around $1.7 million from her NIL deals alone.

Nevertheless, the path for Me’Arah O’Neal into the WNBA seems quite smooth, given the talented player that she is. Her brother, Shareef O’Neal, has also claimed that his sister is probably the best basketball player among all the O’Neal household siblings.

Me’Arah O’Neal recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her basketball career at the collegiate level for Florida. The 17-year-old is listed as a No. 33 overall in the 2024 recruiting class and has chosen the Gators over her father’s alma mater, LSU. Shaq reportedly stayed out of his children’s decision of choosing their college pathways, encouraging them to pick their own journey and have their own experience diving into the professional world.

Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie O’Neal are proud parents of Me’Arah O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter, Me’Arah O’Neal, has been making her family proud by emerging as one of the top basketball prospects in the country. Her prowess culminated in her being selected as a 2024 McDonald’s All-American, making her parents express their pride and joy in their daughter’s being allowed to play at the highest level of high school basketball. Me’Arah’superstar dad, Shaq, her mother, Shaunie, and her siblings elatedly shared the announcement on their social media pages, expressing their joy for this moment.

Since pursuing basketball professionally, Me’Arah had often wanted to escape her father’s shadow and pave an identity for herself. Through her stupendous abilities on the court, she has ensured that the fans know her beyond just her name because of her father. Her ability to bag a McDonald’s All-American selection is nothing more than what she deserves for the hard work she has put in.