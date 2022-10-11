“I would like to go back home.”: $400 million Shaquille O’Neal Echoes his Desire to Buy an NBA Team

Shaquille O’Neal wants to buy an NBA team. But does he have the cash and which team is he looking at? Is this a new trend?

There is a trend emerging. Retired NBA Hall of Famers with cash to splash are not splurging it on cars or mansions, instead, they are picking up NBA teams!

This is not the first time retired athletes are looking for stakes in teams. This trend has been ongoing for a while. But in recent times, it has picked up steam. The majority of athletes are inspired by Michael Jordan’s ownership of the Charlotte Hornets.

Currently, Dwyane Wade and Grant Hill are minority owners of the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks, respectively. Shaquille O’Neal once owned a piece of the Sacramento Kings but sold most of his stake in the buyout to Vivek Ranadive.

Now, he wants back in and has explicitly expressed his desire to buy an NBA team on numerous occasions. This time, he did it during a media briefing in Abu Dhabi.

Shaquille O’Neal expresses a desire to buy an NBA team and return “home”

Shaquille O’Neal is by no means just rich. By several estimates, Shaquille O’Neal net worth is well over $400 million. He himself has claimed it to be closer to a billion several times. While that may not be enough to buy an NBA team, it is enough to get himself in the door.

And that is exactly what he wants. Speaking to CNN in Abu Dhabi, the 4-time champion said this, “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say,” while raising his eyebrows.

He added, “It’d probably be disrespectful to say it, but I would like to go back home. I’ll leave that to the viewers to figure out. I would like to go back home.”. Not once but twice.

But where is “home” for the 7’2″ NBA legend? He used to play in San Antonio during his high-school years. Then he was ushered to LSU, in New Orleans, and he started his NBA career in Orlando. Or perhaps he is referring to his epic stint with the Lakers?

The questions are boundless. And we don’t know what team he is looking at.

Will “Big Diesel” be a better owner this time around?

Shaq’s last stint as an owner was not too kind to him. The kings have been mediocre since then and he even sold off all his stakes. His name was also recently in the ring for the takeover of the Phoenix Suns.

With more experience as a business owner and perhaps the wisdom of age, O’Neal might be looking at things from a different perspective. But given his size and stature, we reckon he will be one of the most popular owners in the league.

Which team do you think Shaq is aiming to purchase? And will he do it before LeBron James gets his hands on a franchise in Las Vegas? It is all to play for.

