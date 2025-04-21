“I’d Foul the Sh*t Out of Bronny”: When LeBron James Envisioned Playing Against His Eldest Son in the NBA

LeBron James may have made history this season by sharing the court with his son, but he once spoke about what he’d do if the two ever suited up for opposing teams. He talked about how he would love to play for long enough to play with his eldest son. But he also said that he would employ an act of desperation to avoid getting embarrassed should he ever have to play against him.

Back then, of course, Bron didn’t know if he and Bronny would get to be on the same team. That’s why when he was asked what he would do defensively to avoid getting embarrassed, he didn’t hesitate with his answer.

“I’ll foul the sh*t out of him!” LeBron laughed. “I’d give him all six fouls. I’d foul the sh*t out of Bronny, man.”

It was a hilarious response coming from the GOAT. At the time, he probably didn’t know he would be able to stay in well enough shape to stick around and play with Bronny. But now, he’s still better than his son, despite his age.

“Maybe you’ll play against little Bronny when he gets to the league?” LeBron was asked.

“I don’t know if I could play washed, but I damn sure would love to stick around if my oldest son can have an opportunity to play against me. That’d be, that’d be the icing on the cake right there.”

LeBron eventually got his dream to play with his son. But even though that’s what he always wanted, Bronny didn’t feel the same.

Unlike LeBron James, Bronny didn’t always want to play with his father

Despite what the public may believe, Bronny didn’t dream of playing with his father. It’s something he talked about when he was asked about it last year, leading up to the NBA Draft.

“No, never,” Bronny said when asked if it was his dream to play with LeBron. “You know, my dream has always been to put my name out, make a name for myself. And, of course, you know, get to the NBA. Which is everyone’s end goal here. You know, I never thought about playing with my dad. But of course, he’s brought it up a couple of times.”

Bronny simply just wants to achieve his NBA dreams and put his name out there in the league, which is something he’s now achieved. But now the goal turns to improving and becoming a great player.

It’s been a rocky start to Bronny’s career, but with LeBron’s tutelage, he may be able to improve faster than the traditional prospect. It’s going to take a lot of work, though. Bronny is undersized, unlike his father, and for a shooter, he doesn’t have the best percentages. We’ll see if he can make improvements moving forward.