“Idolized Dennis Rodman, I just want to make him proud”: Tristan Thompson talks about looking up to The Worm as he dons the Bulls jersey 

Recently acquired by the Chicago Bulls, Tristan Thompson talks about idolizing Dennis Rodman.

Though the Bulls are synonymous with Michael Jordan, the likes of Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman also played a crucial role during the team’s dynastic run in the 90s. It would not be wrong to say that Rodman was the soul of the Bulls’ defense.

The Worm truly defined the word hustle play, giving his 100% every time he caught hold of the ball. Rodman is a two-time DPOY and led the league seven times in rebounds. The former Bulls forward had eight All-NBA Defensive selections.

However, Rodman was equally known to make noise off the court with his antics. The two-time All-Star was controversy’s favorite child, finding himself amid several altercations both on and off the hardwood. The Worm was not the quintessential NBA superstar that every young fan adored.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant had signed with TNT’s Inside the NBA but wasn’t interested in the PR and promotions”: Charles Barkley makes a startling revelation about the Black Mamba

Nonetheless, Rodman is one of the greatest 75 players in NBA history. During a recent press conference, Tristan Thompson spoke about Rodman inspiring him.

Tristan Thompson admits being a big fan of Dennis Rodman.

Though there is no comparison between Rodman and Thompson, the latter can rebound the ball well. The former Cavs champion is a career 8.5 RPG. Thompson somewhat disappeared from the limelight post his stint in Cleveland. However, the Canadian native looks happy being in the Windy City.

During a recent media interaction, Thompson was asked if he looked at Rodman as a role model and the former looked nothing but prepared to answer that question.

Tristan Thompson on Dennis Rodman: “Idol is the word, man. … He was the definition of being a star in your role. And that was something that I wanted to embody in myself and in my game.” pic.twitter.com/s1fnwx7fcy — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) February 25, 2022

Taking about his championship run in Cleveland, Thompson said the following.

“I remember during the playoffs, I used to watch his (Dennis Rodman) clips 5-minutes before a game. Just his activity of keeping the ball, being relentless, and put that fire inside of me. The fact that I’m able to put on a Chicago Bulls jersey. And you know, just go out there and try to make Dennis proud.”

Tristan even joked about looking up to Dennis in whatever he did in his life.

Also read: “Ja Morant is Kevin Durant”: Stephen A. Smith makes a sensational claim, comparing the 22-year old to the two-time Finals MVP

It’s great to see Thompson cheerful as he begins a new chapter with the Bulls.