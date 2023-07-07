“If Charles Barkley Was a Bird”: Gaining 1,000,000 Followers in 24 Hours, Shaquille O’Neal Uses ‘Threads’ to Mock ‘Best Friend’ Chuck

Despite all their fights on live TV, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have both confirmed that they really are friends off camera. The two NBA greats have admitted they get a kick out of roasting each other daily, especially when it’s on national television. And to continue that trend, after Shaq gained 1,000,000 followers on the brand new social media app ‘Threads’ in just 24 hours, he shared an unbelievable video of a Seagull. All that, simply to roast his ‘best friend’ the Chuckster.

O’Neal is a massive figure in general, and he knows it. Upon his arrival on Threads, the big fella decided to take a page out of Michael Jordan’s book. More specifically, Shaq did something akin to Jordan’s ‘I’m back’ press release, by posting a very cheeky announcement on the social media website. And to build on it, he decided that Barkley needed to be roasted.

Shaquille O’Neal equates Charles Barkley to a seagull after it swallowed a squirrel whole

Shaquille O’Neal is no stranger to teasing Charles Barkley about his eating habits. However, even by his standards, Shaq’s most recent roast may have been his most imaginative. Take a look at the ‘Thread’ post by the man below.

Post by @shaq View on Threads

“If Charles Barkley was a bird,” Shaq wrote in the caption of the video of a seagull devouring a sqirrel.

As for the video he re-posted, take a look at the Instagram post by ‘natureismetal’.

As you might expect, this is beyond exaggeration. However, it doesn’t stop there.

In the past, Shaq has roasted the Chuckster for being his ‘biggest customer’ after investing in the donut brand, Krispy Kreme. Not too long later, he even gifted Sir Charles 53 dozen donuts as a hilarious bit on the set of Inside the NBA.

However, despite all his jokes, it’s unlikely Shaq hasn’t noticed the incredible journey Charles is on at the moment. And his recent comments towards his friend signal about as much.

Shaquille O’Neal gives Charles Barkley a major compliment after weight loss

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal may bicker all the time, however, the two are often the quickest to compliment each other as well. And on one occasion, Shaq decided that Chuck deserved a vivid one.

After seeing Barkley in a pool, O’Neal simply couldn’t hold himself back. And so, in front of everyone, the Lakers legend called his best friend ‘delicious’. Read all the details about what happened here.