Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Magic? Mavericks Star’s Minutes May Depend On Health of Paolo Banchero

Nov 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks have had a flying start to this season, and currently hold a record of 6-3. What’s more is, the franchise has won all of its last 4 games, meaning there is some serious positive momentum behind this franchise right now.

However, as the team comes up against a surging Magic team, it all could come crumbling down. And that might especially be the case if Luka Doncic can’t join his teammates in Orlando tonight.

With that in mind, the question stands…

Will Luka Doncic be healthy enough to feature against the Magic in Orlando?

ESPN reveals all about the Dallas Mavericks’ injuries ahead of tonight’s game

No need to fear Mavericks fans, the wonder boy has no fresh injuries to worry about, as per ESPN.

Luka Doncic this season: 32 PTS, 10 AST, 7 REB, 52% FG

35 PTS, 6 AST, 9 REB

37 PTS, 11 AST, 7 REB, 53% FG

41 PTS, 14 AST, 11 REB, 50% FG

31 PTS, 10 AST, 16 REB

44 PTS, 5 AST, 3 REB, 65% FG

33 PTS, 11 AST, 5 REB, 60% FG

35 PTS, 6 AST, 8 REB, 66% FG

36 PTS, 6 AST, 6 REB, 50% FG pic.twitter.com/kN3K0uLT3j — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 8, 2022

However, there is still a possibility that the Mavericks decide to rest him for this game. After all, Paolo Banchero is questionable to play in this game due to an ankle sprain.

Simply put, there is a very high possibility of the Rookie of the Year favorite missing this one. And without him, this is not a team the Mavericks need to do their best against.

The franchise is still dealing with the absences of Christian Wood (knee), Davis Bertans (knee), and Tim Hardaway Jr.’s day-to-day status. The last thing it needs on its books is an injury to its franchise cornerstone.

So, while there is a possibility Luka Doncic may miss this game, it’s more due to the Mavericks’ caution than anything else.

