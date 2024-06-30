“If He Has a Chance…”: 6-Year-Old Video of LeBron James’ Predicting an NBA Team Up With Bronny Resurfaces

The LA Lakers franchise will once again be at the center of making history in the league. The team roster will feature the first-ever father-son duo of LeBron and Bronny James. Moreover, the King manifested this for a long time, and sharing a locker room with his son was considered his sole purpose of still playing pro. Recently, a six-year-old clip of the Lakers superstar resurfaced where he could be heard talking about the possibility of playing with his son.

In the clip, LeBron could be seen walking inside the arena when a reporter approached him with questions about his sons. The reporter asked the four-time NBA champion if his kids were still hooping with the bigger dream in their minds.

“He’s got a chance. If he stays, where he’s at right now, on his path,” LeBron informed about Bronny. Logically, the reporter followed it up by asking LeBron if there was a possibility of them lacing up together.

LeBron was 33 years old at the time and Bronny was 13. So, as per his standard and physical condition, it was obvious that he could continue to play at the highest level for the next 6-7 years. King James said, “By the way, if he has a chance and it seems like he can make it…you gotta do.”

LeBron ended their conversation by saying that once it’s done, and they’re both on the same team, it’ll be time for him to step back and let Bronny take charge from there. He said, “I’ll be courtside.”

Well, one part of that conversation is fulfilled after Bronny’s draft. And considering LeBron’s stats from last season, it doesn’t seem like he’s going to retire anytime soon. After all, he has to give himself and the world some time to enjoy this one-of-a-kind story.

Paul Pierce is in awe of the father-son duo

When the news first came out that the Lakers had drafted the 19-year-old, the fans on the internet cherished it as their own victory. Soon, we heard from some veterans of the game as they expressed their joy about this special moment in NBA history.

Paul Pierce was one of those veterans who was equally happy as he was mesmerized by the stars aligning for LeBron and Bronny to make history. In an episode of UNDISPUTED, he said,

“This is the most fascinating thing we’ve seen in sports. A father-son combination [in the league]… The longevity is just not there as a basketball player, on average you play 3, 4 years as a player… So, to have a situation where your son is playing with you in an NBA game…”

Pierce said that only someone as great as LeBron could have made this a reality and that this might be, the greatest story ever told.