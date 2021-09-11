“If I could still play, I’d be the perfect teammate for LeBron James!”: Chris Bosh breaks down how his budding shooting ability could have proven beneficial for the Lakers

Chris Bosh admits he can see himself playing on the current Lakers roster alongside his close friend LeBron James

LeBron James could perhaps be pulling his most controversial moves as his alter ego right now.

LeGM has shown a special interest in players over the age of 30 during this offseason. And while all the players he has on his roster are more than just your run-of-the-mill NBA veterans, that age factor has worried countless fans in the NBA community.

Among the many high-value yet highly-aged players on this roster, is Carmelo Anthony. Despite being one of the best scorers of all time during his prime, the former Knicks and Blazers star comes onto this team as a spot-up shooter. And it seems that position is something Chris Bosh could see himself doing as well.

Chris Bosh is officially a Hall-of-Famer. 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/n1L4AcmYM4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 11, 2021

The former Heat player was recently interviewed by Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, where he was asked about the current Lakers squad. And well, let’s just say, his response is not something any of us expected to hear.

Chris Bosh says he would have been the perfect player for the Lakers alongside LeBron James

At 6’11”, Chris Bosh is the ideal height for a center in today’s league. And given how skillful and versatile he was as well, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to us if he had what it takes to be a high-value player even at 37-years-old.

That aside though, given that LeBron James is one of his closest friends, it would make sense for him to follow the lakers closely. And recently, when he was asked about the team by Chiang, here is what he said.

“I was shooting like four or five threes a game in my last year in the league. So I had embraced that… I was very much so looking forward to perfecting that craft and that role and getting better at that. I just didn’t have the opportunity to do so.

But, yeah, I saw myself playing for a while. Especially now, kind of like you see with the opportunity that [Carmelo Anthony] is going to have with the Lakers, just being that spot-up three-point shooter to spread the floor and play defense, stay solid, and just be who you are to help the team and fill that gap.”

You’d think what Bosh said here would be more speculative than realistic. But, the truth is, the player averaged 37.5% and 36.5% from beyond the arc during his last two seasons respectively on around 4 attempts per game.

With these facts in mind, who knows? If it weren’t for his blood condition, we could have perhaps seen him on the Lakers alongside LeBron James as well.

